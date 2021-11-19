Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool must improve to keep Premier League title hopes alive

Jurgen Klopp has urged his Liverpool side to get back to winning ways against a resurgent Arsenal side after picking up just one point from their last two Premier League games.

Liverpool's defeat to West Ham prior to the international break was the side's first defeat of the season and followed a frustrating draw at home to Brighton.

Although the Reds are still within touching distance of leaders Chelsea, Klopp knows there's no room for error as Mikel Arteta's in-form Arsenal travel to Anfield this Saturday, live on Sky Sports.

"To stay in and around the top of the league, you need results and we haven't had enough good results in the last few weeks," admitted Jurgen Klopp.

"We lost at West Ham, but even a draw wouldn't have made the situation massively different.

"So we know we have to perform and fight because Arsenal is a really good side, but we are at Anfield and we have to make it count."

Live: SNF Saturday 20th November 5:00pm

'I hate international breaks'

The Liverpool boss is having to contend with a large number of injuries and confirmed he would have to make late decisions on the fitness of captain Jordan Henderson and defender Andy Robertson after they returned from international duty with minor issues.

When asked whether the international break was a help or hindrance to his side's overall recovery, Klopp left no doubt with his response.

"I hate international breaks," Klopp said. "It helped from an injury point of view but generally players would have had two days off but those with international teams would have trained pretty much the entire time

"The coaches have their own targets and very often think they have to do physical work with the players as well.

"I don't like it, it's not helpful and I would have loved to have played the week after (the West Ham game)."

An "angry Liverpool" will show up at Anfield determined to make up for their first defeat of the season when they play Arsenal on Saturday evening, says Sky Sports pundit Graeme Souness.

Jurgen Klopp's side were beaten 3-2 at West Ham before the international break, a result which ended a 25-game undefeated streak stretching back into last season.

Mikel Arteta's in-form Arsenal will head to Merseyside optimistic of also securing a victory over Liverpool, given their own 10-game unbeaten run, but Souness - speaking on the Essential Football Podcast - reckons the Liverpool players' desperation to make amends this weekend will prove to be too much for the Gunners to handle.