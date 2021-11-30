Claudio Taffarel: World Cup-winning goalkeeper joins Liverpool coaching staff

World Cup-winning goalkeeper Claudio Taffarel has joined Liverpool's coaching staff.

The former Brazil stopper, who won the World Cup in 1994, will link up with John Achterberg and Jack Robinson to work with the club's goalkeepers.

Taffarel will combine his duties at Anfield with the coaching role he holds with the Brazil national team.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said: "The idea is that, in our opinion, we have now in a lot of positions the best we can imagine.

"In terms of goalkeepers, it means we have Alisson Becker, who for us is the best goalie in the world.

"We have Caoimhin Kelleher, who we really think is an exceptional, exceptional player. We have Adrian, who has shown his qualities since he arrived here.

"Then we have Marcelo Pitaluga, then we have Harvey Davies, so we have five goalies in different age groups, which is great but we want to have even more of these guys.

"We want to build kind of our own philosophy in goalkeeping because we all agree it's its own game, so that's why we wanted to have another completely different view on it."

Image: Klopp spoke to Alisson about bringing Taffarel in

Taffarel, 55, won 101 caps for Brazil and had stints in Europe with Parma and Galatasaray, winning two league titles and a UEFA Cup with the latter.

"We spoke to Ali because two of the best goalies in the world are Brazilians and so we found a solution with bringing in Taffarel as a really nice addition to our whole coaching staff," said Klopp.

"We really think it can give us just a different view again, to look at different things.

"We really want to really be a proper goalkeeping school in world football and so that's why we're bringing in a third very, very experienced goalkeeper coach."

