Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss 'barely smart enough to focus on next game', never mind chasing Man City in Premier League title race

Jurgen Klopp says he is "barely smart enough" to focus on Liverpool's next game - never mind worrying about catching Premier League leaders Manchester City.

Liverpool trail City by six points heading into the Saturday Night Football clash at Anfield, albeit with a game in hand on their rivals.

But Klopp's immediate interest lies in making sure his players are ready to face the high-flying Hammers, who arrive on Merseyside sitting fifth in the table and have already beaten Liverpool once this season.

"I'm enjoying this situation we're in, but I don't enjoy the questions about it because it's constant and it's like we've won the games already," Klopp said in his pre-match press conference.

"If we lose tomorrow you'll all sit here and tell me the race is over. I don't have the capacity for all these scenarios.

"I cannot think about what we can win. I'm barely smart enough for enough focus for one game.

"We are not in the worst moment, but we have so many challenges ahead.

"I am not in a chasing mood, I just hope we're ready for West Ham."

West Ham are one of only two teams to have beaten Liverpool in any competition this season after Moyes's team won the corresponding fixture 3-2 at the London Stadium in November.

"In the game against West Ham we were not ourselves, so we should make it much more difficult for the other team to score than we did that day," he said.

"Moyes never won at Anfield? Long may it continue. I am sure he was close a few times.

"I am really pleased for him - he's a nice colleague. After a successful spell at Everton, he is making smart transfers at West Ham. They're a strong side."

Liverpool will have to look to close the gap on City back to three points without the likes of Roberto Firmino, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara and Joel Matip, while Naby Keita is also a doubt.

"Strength in depth is important, but we have some who aren't available," Klopp confirmed. "Pretty sure Thiago is not available. Curtis is not bad but good enough for tomorrow? We'll see. Matip is ill, not Covid.

"Bobby? Not for the weekend. The plan is he trains on Sunday for first time."

Klopp was also asked about his future at Anfield, with his current contract expiring in the summer of 2024.

However, despite some stories earlier this week claiming the German may now extend his stay at the club, he said that was not the case.

"The plan is still the same," he confirmed. "Nothing has changed and if I decide in 2024 (either way), it'll be nothing to do with the quality of the squad.

"All we do is for the long term. This club must be even better when I am not here anymore. That's the plan."