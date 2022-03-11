Joel Matip named Premier League Player of the Month for February

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Matip, 30, played in all four of Liverpool's Premier League games in the month, all of which they won to help maintain their pursuit of champions Man City.

Matip marshalled a defence that kept three clean sheets and only let in one goal in those four encounters with Leicester, Burnley, Norwich and Leeds.

Image: Joel Matip with his Premier League player of the month trophy - credit Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, as well as those impressive displays at the back, the central defender also caught the eye at the other end of the pitch after scoring a memorable goal in Liverpool's 6-0 demolition of Leeds at Anfield on February 23.