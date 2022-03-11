Joel Matip named Premier League Player of the Month for February

Joel Matip wins Premier League Player of the Month for February; Liverpool central defender featured in all four of Liverpool's Premier League wins, during which time they kept three clean sheets; Matip also scored in Liverpool's 6-0 win over Leeds

Friday 11 March 2022 11:10, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Joel Matip netted Liverpool's second goal against Leeds finishing a move the defender started in his own half

Liverpool centre-back Joel Matip has been named Premier League Player of the Month for February.

Matip, 30, played in all four of Liverpool's Premier League games in the month, all of which they won to help maintain their pursuit of champions Man City.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

FREE TO WATCH: Highlights of Liverpool's win against Leeds in the Premier League.

Matip marshalled a defence that kept three clean sheets and only let in one goal in those four encounters with Leicester, Burnley, Norwich and Leeds.

Also See:

Joel Matip with his Premier League player of the month trophy - credit Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images
Image: Joel Matip with his Premier League player of the month trophy - credit Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

However, as well as those impressive displays at the back, the central defender also caught the eye at the other end of the pitch after scoring a memorable goal in Liverpool's 6-0 demolition of Leeds at Anfield on February 23.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Another Saturday, another chance to win £250,000 with Super 6. Play for free, entries by 3pm.

Trending

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Get More from Sky Cinema