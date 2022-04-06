Andy Robertson: Liverpool left-back has lighters thrown at him by Benfica fans during Champions League win

Andy Robertson was targeted with lighters by Benfica fans during Liverpool's Champions League quarter-final first-leg win on Tuesday but the left-back joked: "Maybe it will help them stop smoking".

Goals from Ibrahima Konate, Sadio Mane and Luis Diaz secured a 3-1 victory for Jurgen Klopp's side in Lisbon ahead of next week's return leg.

During the final minutes of the match, Robertson - who had earlier assisted Konate for his first Liverpool goal - appeared to have objects thrown at him as he prepared to take a corner.

Image: Liverpool beat Benfica 3-1 in Lisbon on Tuesday night in their Champions League quarter-final first leg

Reacting to the incident after the game, he told BT Sport: "I had quite a few lighters thrown at me - maybe it will help them stop smoking. You've got to take the positives. We've seen it a lot, people getting hit, luckily they were all quite close to me but they didn't hit me.

"It's tough when it's late in the game and the fans are frustrated but you should not throw stuff onto the pitch. It could hurt people. I was just trying to take the corner and get out of there as quick as possible."

With Manchester City edging their own Champions League leg tie against Atletico Madrid 1-0, it sees both Liverpool and City with midweek victories under their belts heading into Sunday's Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool then face Benfica at Anfield on April 13, with an unprecedented Quadruple still very much on the cards.

"Next week, it's still a big game," Robertson said. "We want to be in the semi-final and we've still got a lot of work to get there.

"But with our fans at our stadium, we can hopefully get the job done."

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

April 10 - Man City (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 13 - Benfica (h) Champions League QF second leg

April 16/17 - Man City (Wembley) FA Cup semi-finals

April 19 - Man United (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 24 - Everton (h) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

April 26/27 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF first leg *

April 30 - Newcastle (a) Premier League

May 3/4 - Villarreal/Bayern Munich Champions League SF second leg *

May 7 - Tottenham (h) Premier League

May 10 - Aston Villa (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 14 - FA Cup final *

May 15 - Southampton (a) Premier League, live on Sky Sports

May 22 - Wolves (h) Premier League

May 28 - Champions League final *

* Subject to progress

