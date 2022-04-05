Benfica 1-3 Liverpool: Luis Diaz scores on Portugal return as Reds win Champions League quarter final first leg

Luis Diaz came back to haunt Benfica, scoring a vital third goal for Liverpool as they beat Benfica 3-1 in their Champions League quarter-final first leg in Lisbon.

Diaz has shone for Liverpool since moving from Benfica's fierce rivals Porto in January, and he restored the Reds' two-goal lead in the 88th minute.

The Colombian strode confidently past Benfica goalkeeper Odysseas Vlachodimos before slotting into the far corner, giving Liverpool some much-needed breathing space heading into next Wednesday's second leg at Anfield.

The first leg was the epitome of a game of two halves. Liverpool dominated the first half, with Ibrahima Konate heading home his first goal for the club, doing so from a whipped Andy Robertson's corner.

Sadio Mane then tapped home after a dazzling counter-attack, which summed up a strong first half. Trent Alexander-Arnold - starting for the first time since injury - picked up a loose Adel Taarabt pass before playing an inch-perfect pass over the top.

The sublime ball found the head of Diaz, who spotted the run of Mane down the right of the area. He squared his header and it was an easy tap-in for the Senegal international.

While Benfica ended the first half with one shot on target and looked to be facing a swift exit from the Champions League, the second half could not have been more contrasting.

Much had been made of Nunez heading into the game, with Premier League links drawing the eye, and he showed his poacher's instinct four minutes after the break. A woefully attempted clearance from Konate in the middle of the box saw the Benfica striker presented with a golden chance, which he dispatched past Alisson.

Team news There were six changes made by Jurgen Klopp from the weekend win over Watford.

Trent Alexander-Arnold was fit enough to start alongside Naby Keita, Ibrahima Konate, Fabinho, Sadio Mane and Luiz Diaz, all of whom were drafted in.

Nunez could have been awarded a penalty in the 67th minute too as he and Rafa Silva tested a stunned Liverpool defence. The striker was body checked by Virgil van Dijk inside the area before going down, but a VAR review did not award Benfica the penalty.

Liverpool soon began to regain a foothold in the match and looked to quieten the passionate crowd as well as a revived Benfica side. Their recovery paid off when Diaz slotted home late on to put the visitors in a commanding position ahead of the second leg, with his strike met with a sigh of relief and a smile from Jurgen Klopp.

Image: Benfica's Darwin Nunez, centre, celebrates after scoring against Liverpool

With Manchester City edging their own Champions League leg tie against Atletico Madrid 1-0, it sees both Liverpool and City with midweek victories under their belts heading into Sunday's Premier League title showdown at the Etihad Stadium, live on Sky Sports.

Manchester City

Liverpool Sunday 10th April 4:00pm Kick off 4:30pm

Reddy: Experience helps Liverpool to victory

Sky Sports News' senior reporter Melissa Reddy in Lisbon:

"Liverpool steered through a contrast of halves to take charge of this quarter-final, which caused them greater concern than anticipated especially considering their position going into the break.

"They managed to regain control late on after being hugely sloppy, removing the sting from the game, and as such, the force of the crowd.

"Benfica, as they've done in the competition this season, produced an aggressive spell in out of possession that threatened to derail Liverpool, but Klopp's men leaned on their experience and resilience to record a 3-1 win.

"That's a club-record five straight away victories in the competition for the Merseysiders."

Robertson: I had lighters thrown at me

Andy Robertson speaking to BT Sport:

"I had quite a few lighters thrown at me - maybe it will help them stop smoking? You've got to take the positives. We've seen it a lot people getting hit, luckily they were all quite close to me but they didn't hit me.

"It's tough when it's late in the game and the fans are frustrated but you should not throw stuff onto the pitch. It could hurt people. I was just trying to take the corner and get out of there as quick as possible."

Player ratings Benfica: Vlachodimos (7), Gilberto (6), Otamendi (7), Vertonghen (6), Grimaldo (6), Weigl (6), Taarabt (6), Rafa (7), G.Ramos (6), Everton (6), Darwin (7).



Subs used: Meite (6), Yaremchuk (n/a), Joao Mario (n/a).



Liverpool: Alisson (7), Alexander-Arnold (7), Konate (6), Van Dijk (7), Robertson (7), Fabinho (7), Thiago (6), Keita (6), Salah (6), Mane (6), Diaz (8).



Subs used: Jota (6), Firmino (6), Henderson (6), Gomez (n/a), Milner (n/a).



Man of the match: Luis Diaz.

Man of the match - Luis Diaz

A goal and an assist on his return to an old Portuguese rival - does it get better than that? Another stellar evening's work for the Liverpool forward.

Opta stats - Liverpool take first leg advantage

Liverpool have beaten Benfica in a UEFA Champions League/European Cup match for the first time since October 1984 (3-1), having lost their previous three such meetings before tonight without scoring a goal.

Sadio Mane scored his 22nd UEFA Champions League goal, overtaking Steven Gerrard (21) as Liverpool's second-highest goalscorer in the competition, behind Mohamed Salah (33).

Darwin Nunez has scored his fifth UEFA Champions League goal of the season, no player has ever scored more for Benfica in a single campaign in the competition.

What's next?

Tuesday's Champions League game begins a huge 11-day period for Liverpool. They face Premier League title challengers Man City on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm.

Liverpool will then host Benfica next Wednesday in their quarter-final second leg, before taking on Man City once again in the FA Cup semi-finals on Saturday April 16.