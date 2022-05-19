Premier League kits: New strips for 2022/23

The 2021/22 Premier League season may not be over yet but that isn't stopping clubs from unveiling their new kits for the 2022/23 campaign.

The dawn of every new season brings with it fresh hope on the pitch and fresh threads in the kitbag. For Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal containing that excitement before the end of this season proved too difficult a task.

From retro designs to bold, graphic prints, keep track of all the fresh looks as they are released...

Arsenal

Arsenal's 2022/23 adidas home kit features the striking addition of a collar and new lightning bolt accents.

Image: adidas and Arsenal launch new iconic home kit for 22/23 season (credit: adidas)

The Gunners will wear the kit for the first time in their final Premier League game of the 2021/22 season against Everton at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, May 22.

Image: adidas and Arsenal launch new iconic home kit for 22/23 season (credit: adidas)

Five pounds from every shirt sale made by Arsenal will be donated to the Arsenal Foundation, the club's charity which supports local community initiatives.

Liverpool

Image: Captain Jordan Henderson takes a selfie in Liverpool's new Nike kit

Liverpool unveiled their new Nike home kit for the 2022/23 season in early May.

The red home shirt is described as being inspired by the attitude of 'Scouse solidarity', with a bold, no-nonsense design reflecting "the mentality of its people". It features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff to represent the strong bond between the fans and the club.

Image: Luis Diaz models Liverpool's new kit for the 2022/23 season

A 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of the children, women and men who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy. The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.

Manchester City

Image: PUMA launches the 2022/23 Manchester City Home kit (credit Puma)

Manchester City's home kit for the 2022/23 season features a special tribute to legendary figures in the club's history.

The City badge has been moved to the centre of the sky blue PUMA strip with maroon trim, in a nod to the iconic kit worn by late club legend Colin Bell when he guided the Blues to the First Division title in 1967/68.

Image: PUMA launches the 2022/23 Manchester City Home kit (credit Puma)

City supporters will be able to get Bell's name printed on the shirt, in addition to fellow legendary figures Francis Lee and Mike Summerbee.