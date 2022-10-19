Jurgen Klopp says claims about Man City's spending were not 'xenophobic', while Liverpool make legal complaint

Liverpool have made a legal complaint against a publication that reported claims from Manchester City that Jurgen Klopp's comments about their spending were "borderline xenophobic".

Klopp has strongly refuted the suggestions, which came after he said no other clubs could compete with the financial might of City, Newcastle and Paris Saint-Germain, who are all owned by Gulf states.

In his press conference prior to Liverpool's 1-0 victory over City on Sunday, Klopp said: "There are three clubs [the Gulf state-owned City, Newcastle and PSG] in world football who can do what they want financially. It's legal and everything, fine, but they can do what they want."

City were reportedly understood to have felt those comments inflamed tensions leading into a fixture which has become increasingly acrimonious.

Pep Guardiola said coins were thrown at him during Sunday's fixture at Anfield, while visiting fans sang offensive songs about the Hillsborough and Heysel disasters.

It is understood Merseyside Police have also received a complaint of alleged criminal damage to City's team coach on Sunday night.

City have reportedly suggested privately that Klopp's viewpoint was "borderline xenophobic" but the Liverpool manager took exception to that insinuation, saying: "In this specific case, I don't feel it at all.

"I know myself and you cannot hit with something which is miles away from my personality. If I was like this, I would hate it. I would hate myself for being like this.

"I have said a lot of times things that were a little bit open for misunderstanding. I know that. It was not intentional, just sometimes you say things and you think 'Oh my God! It can be interpreted like this!' But this is not one of these moments."

The incidents that marred Sunday's clash at Anfield...

Since Sunday, there have been a series of incidents reported following the acrimonious clash at Anfield.

Immediately after the game, Pep Guardiola said he was subjected to coins being thrown at him from Liverpool supporters in the Main Stand.

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool have condemned supporters who allegedly threw objects at Guardiola.

Told about the City boss' comments in his post-match press conference, Liverpool manager Klopp said: "Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never."

Liverpool added in a statement: "We are aware of an incident involving objects being thrown into the technical area at today's game. This is totally unacceptable behaviour and not the standards of behaviour we expect at Anfield.

"This incident will be fully investigated using CCTV and those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order."

Liverpool also condemned "vile" chanting from the away end, which was related to the Heysel and Hillsborough disasters.

"We are deeply disappointed to hear vile chants relating to football stadium tragedies from the away section during today's game at Anfield," a Liverpool statement read. "We know the impact such behaviour has on the families, survivors and all those associated with such disasters.

"We are working with the relevant authorities and we will also work with Manchester City in order to do our utmost to ensure these chants are eradicated from football altogether."

Liverpool also said in a statement that the concourses and toilets in the away section at Anfield had been vandalised with graffiti that also referenced Heysel and Hillsborough.

Merseyside Police have said they are "working closely" with both clubs to investigate the incidents at Anfield.

Man City are yet to comment.

Police have also launched an investigation into alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City team coach following the team's Premier League match at Liverpool on Sunday.

Merseyside Police say they received a complaint on Tuesday about an alleged incident.

"The incident of alleged damage to the windscreen was reported to us today, Tuesday October 18, and further enquiries are ongoing," read a police statement.