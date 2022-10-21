Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager says Steven Gerrard will bounce back after Aston Villa sacking

Jurgen Klopp revealed he spoke to Steven Gerrard following the former Liverpool captain's sacking as Aston Villa head coach and backed him to bounce back from the disappointment.

Gerrard - who played over 700 games for Liverpool and won nine major trophies - was dismissed by Villa on Thursday in the wake of their 3-0 defeat at Fulham, which left them 17th in the Premier League.

The 42-year-old began his coaching career in Liverpool's academy during Klopp's time in charge, and the German said: "I'm very sure he will come back.

"When he was at the academy we obviously created a bit of a close relationship and I always followed him.

"We had a little exchange this morning but nothing too deep, not a long conversation.

"I can imagine it's disappointing for him because of the ambitions he had, but I don't think we have to worry about Stevie. He knows the game long enough and these kind of things can happen.

"We all get knocks here and there - it's about how you respond. A lot of great managers out there had to leave their previous clubs for different reasons. Some of the best did that quite frequently during their career. They turned up somewhere else, learned from it and found a better situation.

"Now I hope he takes a bit of time for him because, since he finished his career, he's pretty much working all the time. Maybe use it now for himself to recharge."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Carragher says a run of poor results ultimately cost Steven Gerrard his job as Aston Villa manager, and feels Mauricio Pochettino would be a fantastic replacement

Klopp: Familiarity leads to loss of 'desire for details'

Like Villa, Liverpool endured a trying start to the season, but Klopp has been able to reverse his side's fortunes, in part thanks to a move away from the 4-3-3 formation that has helped to bring them so much success during the manager's reign.

Klopp began to move away from his tried and tested system this month and the results have been largely positive, with four wins and just one defeat, which came at the hands of league leaders Arsenal.

Liverpool's response to that loss at the Emirates Stadium was particularly impressive, with Klopp's team - utilising a 4-4-2 formation - hitting Rangers for seven, beating champions Manchester City and seeing off West Ham in midweek.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Liverpool’s win against West Ham in the Premier League.

Klopp said the switch in formation had provided "stability" and conceded the use of a 4-3-3 system for so long could have caused his players to "lose a little bit the desire for detail."

Klopp said: "We played for quite a time a specific system and when you get used to things you lose a little bit the desire for detail.

"Because it was so well-tuned - how we defended, pressed - little things can change a lot. That's why we had to change a big thing and to start thinking new about it as a group.

"It's actually not a big difference. It's a change of responsibilities, slightly. It gave us so far more stability in different moments.

"It all depends on who is available, so we have to stay open for all different possibilities. It's about what is best for us and what is worst for the opponent."

Klopp sweating on Nunez fitness | Keita and Konate nearing returns

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp says he expects to be on the bench for his side's fixture against Nottingham Forest despite his FA charge of improper conduct against Manchester City

Klopp - who refused to say whether he has appealed his Football Association charge for getting sent off against City last week - is waiting to see whether Darwin Nunez will be fit to play for Liverpool at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The striker scored the winner against West Ham on Wednesday but was later withdrawn as a precaution due to a hamstring issue.

"He is one of the cases where we need to have a look because he was not injured, but he felt something and I don't know if he feels that still today," Klopp said.

Two players who won't be available against Forest will be Naby Keita and Ibrahima Konate, who are set to return to full training on Monday.

Image: Naby Keita's only appearance this season came in the Community Shield in July

Keita, whose contract expires at the end of the season, made his only appearance of the campaign in the Community Shield in July, while Konate has missed Liverpool's last two games.

Klopp said of Keita's return: "We can't rush it - it was a tough injury.

"From Monday on, Naby and Ibou will - if everything goes as planned - be involved in full team training. His football pre-season starts then. He was really out for a while.

"Whatever happens in the summer, no one knows at the moment, but we'll make him as fit as possible to sustain the games coming up - there's a lot. We can't wait to have him back properly."

Klopp added that Keita will return before the World Cup, which starts on November 20, saying: "It's not a pre-season like five or six weeks.

"Nothing in rehab can replace a football session - it's a completely different intensity. He could probably run a marathon when he starts on Monday, but that's not helpful because he needs to make other movements."