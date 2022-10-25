Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says injuries and bad luck have contributed to inconsistent start to season

Jurgen Klopp says Liverpool's progress this season has been stunted by injuries at crucial times as they prepare to face Ajax in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Liverpool looked to have turned a corner after 1-0 wins against both Manchester City and West Ham, but suffered defeat by the same scoreline away at Nottingham Forest last weekend, leaving them eighth in the Premier League table.

The Reds have had a number of players unavailable and while Darwin Nunez and Ibrahima Konate could return from injury in Wednesday's Champions League game at Ajax, Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip, Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota remain sidelined.

Image: Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita is closing in on a return to action

Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are ineligible having not been included in the Reds' squad for the group stage.

Boss Klopp - whose side will seal last-16 qualification if they avoid defeat at the Johan Cruyff Arena - told a press conference: "It starts with injuries then the problem is that the players who have no injuries have to play too often and then the players that do have the injuries, they come back and play too early very often, that's how it is.

"And then they come back and play and then they have another [maybe] not injuries but 'other things' and then the medical department says they can't play more than 20 minutes, they shouldn't do this and they shouldn't do that, and these kinds of things, and that's how you go into the Premier League games with a knife between your teeth.

"So that is tricky, and obviously, those situations are not sorted overnight. Yes players are coming back Ibou (Konate) - Naby, Oxlade-Chamberlain they need to train. We thought they would be out for longer, but now they are back which is good, not back to play, but back to be around and play a few minutes."

Curtis Jones was thrust straight back into action against Forest in an unfamiliar midifield role, following the late withdrawal of Thiago Alcantara who suffered an ear problem overnight.

Image: Liverpool's Thiago missed Saturday's defeat at Nottingham Forest

Klopp added: "Curtis is now back, and a few others are back and that is all helpful. Again, no complaints, no moan, nothing, it is just the situation. And the situation before Nottingham was really strange - that you have to play a player, who didn't play for a long time in Curtis Jones, and he did really well, in a position he never played because in the night something happens and these kinds of things.

"We will see what we can do tomorrow. I am really looking forward to the game, I am really positive, it's Champions League, it's Ajax it's a big game, it's all good. We have enough players here so we will give it a proper try.

"But did we turn it [a corner?]. We played really good a couple of times, but it is not like we are without problems for these games.

"We play a good game and then we lose two players out after the game. Wow and then another one not available for more than 20 minutes, so that's not easy."

Liverpool injury crisis analysed

Liverpool currently have six players sidelined with injuries or ailments - only Manchester United have more crocked stars at Premier League clubs.

To compound matters, several key players are on the treatment table, including long-term absentees Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota, while Joel Matip is unlikely to return until next month.

With a decimated firing line, Klopp is also contending with a midfield injury crisis, with Thiago ruled out with an ongoing ear infection, Naby Keita out until November and loanee Arthur out of action with a thigh injury.

In total, 19 Liverpool players have missed one game or more due to fitness issues this season - including all full-backs, Ibrahima Konate, Curtis Jones, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho and Roberto Firmino.