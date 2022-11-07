Liverpool: Fenway Sports Group 'open to investment but fully committed' to Reds despite sale reports

Liverpool's owners Fenway Sports Group have confirmed they are open to investment but have reiterated they are "fully committed" to the club despite reports they are open to a sale.

A report in The Athletic claimed FSG, who have owned the club since a £300m takeover in October 2010, have invited offers for the club and a sales presentation for bidders has been prepared.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

But a statement from FSG read: "There have been a number of recent changes of ownership and rumours of changes in ownership at EPL clubs and inevitably we are asked regularly about Fenway Sports Group's ownership in Liverpool.

"FSG has frequently received expressions of interest from third parties seeking to become shareholders in Liverpool. FSG has said before that under the right terms and conditions we would consider new shareholders if it was in the best interests of Liverpool as a club.

"FSG remains fully committed to the success of Liverpool, both on and off the pitch."

Image: Liverpool owner John W. Henry with Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool are principally owned by John W Henry, alongside FSG chairman Tom Werner.

Under FSG's ownership, Liverpool have won the Premier League, the Champions League, the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup twice. The club have also won the FIFA Club World Cup, UEFA Super Cup and the Community Shield in that time.

FSG also owns Major League Baseball's Boston Red Sox and the National Hockey League's Pittsburgh Penguins.

Earlier this year, Russian Roman Abramovich completed the sale of Chelsea to an investment group led by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital in a deal placing the overall takeover value at £4.25bn.