Liverpool face Real Madrid in Champions League last 16 as Chelsea draw Borussia Dortmund

Liverpool will face Real Madrid in their Champions League last-16 tie in a repeat of the 2022 final, while Chelsea were drawn against Borussia Dortmund.

Vinicius Junior's winner saw Real Madrid lift their 14th European title in May's final, following on from Real's 3-1 victory against Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final in Kyiv.

But Liverpool will now get an early opportunity to exact some revenge for that loss as they bid to reach the quarter-finals in this season's competition.

Reacting to the draw, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock told Sky Sports News: "It's a very difficult tie for Liverpool. Finishing second in their group, they don't get the opportunity to play at home in the second leg.

"However, Jurgen Klopp's side will want to avenge the final defeat last year, even though it doesn't win you the competition. It does give you something to put right, though."

Graham Potter's Chelsea will take on Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Christian Pulisic facing their former club.

Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic said of the draw: "We have a top team waiting for us. In Aubameyang and Pulisic we're meeting old friends. We're looking forward to seeing you again and of course, we want to make it through to the next round."

Tottenham were drawn against AC Milan, and will be an added incentive for Spurs boss Antonio Conte who previously managed Milan's fierce city rivals Inter between 2019 and 2021.

Manchester City face a tie against RB Leipzig as they harbour ambitions of reaching a second Champions League final. Pep Guardiola's side have lost only one of their last 17 matches against German sides in the Champions League (W14 D2) - although that defeat came away at RB Leipzig in December 2021.

Elsewhere, in another replay of a recent final, PSG have been drawn against Bayern Munich in another stand-out last 16 tie. Bayern were 1-0 winners in the 2020 final against the Ligue 1 side, winning their sixth European title.

UEFA will announce which games will be played when later on Monday.

Champions League last 16 draw in full

RB Leipzig vs Man City

Club Brugge vs Benfica

Liverpool vs Real Madrid

AC Milan vs Tottenham

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Napoli

Borussia Dortmund vs Chelsea

Inter Milan vs Porto

PSG vs Bayern Munich

'Last 16 timing good for Liverpool'

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock on Sky Sports News:

"If the games were to happen now, I think it would be a real challenge for Liverpool.

"But, given the timing of the games in February, I think it is a good moment for Liverpool to try to correct what is going on at the moment and to put themselves in a better position.

"Potentially, they could maybe even try to sign some players in January.

"It's a great game. You've got to beat the best teams and that's what you've got in Real Madrid. They are the defending champions and you want to go to their backyard in the second leg, cause a problem and hopefully win the game."

'Spurs shouldn't fear AC Milan'

Stephen Warnock on Sky Sports News:

"At any point in the competition now you have got to fancy your chances. You have got to believe you are capable of winning games.

"When you look at all the draws of the English sides I think Liverpool have arguably got the hardest draw, but you look at the rest and they should progress out of those games.

"For Spurs, I don't look at AC Milan and fear them. I know they are Serie A champions, but I don't think you'd fear them.

"I'd rather not play Napoli."

When will the games be played?

The first legs of the last 16 games will be played on the midweeks of February 14-15, and February 21-22 2023. UEFA will announce which games will be played on which days and weeks later on Monday.

The second legs will be played across March 7-8 and March 14-15.

Beyond the last 16...

For those sides lucky enough to reach the quarter-finals, it's a free for all from then on - with no restrictions on who can draw one another.

The draw for the last eight and the semi-finals will be held on March 17, with the quarter-final first legs held on April 11-12 and the second legs on April 18-19.

The first legs of the semi-finals will be held on May 9-10, and the second legs on May 16-17. The Champions League final will then be held in Istanbul on June 10.