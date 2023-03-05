Mohamed Salah: Egyptian forward becomes Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League

Mohamed Salah became Liverpool's all-time top scorer in the Premier League after netting his 129th goal for the club with a double in the sensational 7-0 win over Manchester United.

The 30-year-old leapfrogged Robbie Fowler's previous record of 128 goals, having already surpassed previous club legends Steven Gerrard (120) and Michael Owen (118).

This season, the Egypt international has struggled in front of goal, amid a broader dip in form for Jurgen Klopp's side - but Salah extended his season league tally to 11 with the winning double at Anfield.

His explosive, inaugural 2017/18 campaign on Merseyside remains his most fruitful - scoring 32 goals to claim the Golden Boot.

That tally represents an all-time record return in a 38-game Premier League season and he has continued to convert in excess of 19 goals in every full season since.

In terms of opponents, Salah has now netted a career-topping 10 league goals for Liverpool against the side he helped destroy on Sunday, Manchester United.

The Egyptian has also scored nine times against Watford and West Ham, while his best scoring ratio comes against Leeds - with seven goals in just five appearances.

Salah is also on the brink of becoming the Premier League's all-time top scorer for left-footed goals with 102 to date - but both of his goals against Manchester United and his strike against Wolves in midweek were finished with his right boot.

Only eight of Salah's 129 goals have been fired from outside the box, while the majority have come from the right-of-centre area, between the six- and 18-yard lines - when he cuts inside from his favoured right flank.

Indeed, Salah's returns as a wide forward arguably transformed expectations from a traditional 'winger', but the heat maps below reveal he has been edging close to the touchline over the past two campaigns.

You can use the interactive table below to scroll and filter through all of Salah's 129 Premier League goals for Liverpool, all the way back to his very first in a 3-3 draw against his favourite opponent, Watford...