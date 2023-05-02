Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool boss admits clash with referee Paul Tierney during Spurs win 'shouldn't have happened'

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said he "regrets making headlines" following his clash with referee Paul Tierney during Sunday's win over Tottenham and admitted "the situation shouldn't have happened".

Klopp was shown a yellow card by Tierney for celebrating in front of fourth official John Brooks after Diogo Jota's 94th-minute goal sealed a dramatic 4-3 win at Anfield.

He revealed after the game that the anger was due to Tierney giving a soft foul against Mohamed Salah on Ben Davies in the build-up to Spurs' equaliser to make it 3-3.

The German then reignited his feud with Tierney in his post-match interview with Sky Sports, saying "I don't know what this man has against us" - but refereeing body the PGMOL dismissed allegations of wrongdoing against the official, while the Football Association is investigating his comments.

Speaking two days on from the incident ahead of Wednesday's home game against Fulham, Klopp said of his comments: "The whole situation should not have happened at all, that is it. It should not have happened at all, but it was out of emotion and anger in that moment.

"That is why I celebrated like I celebrated, there was the situation with the foul on Mo (Salah]) no foul, but in my view a foul, free-kick, then another free-kick, then the goal.

"And then a minute later we scored and then you should just be happy that you scored a goal, but I was just angry.

"I did not say anything wrong, I was shouting: 'Without you, without you', which does not even make any sense.

"I did not want to get close to the fourth official, then Paul Tierney came over to me and I did not expect at all a red card to be honest, I did not feel that was right, I expected the yellow card and he said to me, 'For me it is a red card, but because of him, it is yellow', and he shows me a yellow and smiles in my face, that is it.

"Red card for what? So I just stood there and then left. I opened the box, not intentionally, and then I stopped talking [with Sky Sports' Pat Davison]."

Asked whether there had been talks with Tierney or the PGMOL yet, Klopp replied: "I don't know, it's not in my hands what is going on.

"We won a football game 4-3 in a spectacular manner and the only headlines were about me and I really regret that, it's not necessary and it is not how it should be.

"I have no clue what is happening now. We didn't hear yet from the FA, the refs or anyone else."

Klopp and Tierney have a long-held feud which dates back to December 2021, when the Liverpool boss told the referee - coincidentally after a match against Tottenham - that he "has no problem with any referees, except you".

Explaining more about his history with Tierney at his pre-match press conference on Tuesday, Klopp said: "The other things I said about Paul Tierney refereeing our games, I am sure he does not do it intentionally.

"But we have a history and I cannot deny that and I am not a resentful person, not at all, it is a waste of time. I have had to get over so many things in my life, and I get over them.

"But obviously all these things that have happened to us in the past in decisive games, they happened, not intentionally, but they happened and that is the feeling, nothing else, and that is what I said and I know the refs were obviously really angry about what I said.

"I heard I was lying - I've done a lot of things, but I was not lying, I should not have said a couple of things, but lying was not involved."

Klopp added: "With all the things I maybe expect a punishment. Refs think I questioned their integrity, which if I am sitting here now calm, I don't do. We have to wait to see what they come back with."

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher dissected Klopp's behaviour in Ref Watch on Sky Sports News.

Should Klopp have received a red card?

DERMOT SAYS: The yellow card was obviously for what Klopp did or said to the fourth official. That was dealt with on the field by Paul Tierney. If they felt it needed to go further it would be a red card.

I would suggest that's closed but I have no extra information.

Could Klopp face sanctions for post-match comments?

DERMOT SAYS: It's difficult to answer. It will be reviewed and once that's done it will unfold.

Every referee, myself included, has teams that can look back and say he made a decision against us. It happens, you can't live in the past. You have to move on.

Should the referee's audio be released?

DERMOT SAYS: I'm all for transparency. If the audio gets played, it can put it to bed.

Stephen Warnock: Klopp feels something has been said to him but doesn't want to tell us. They're saying the audio is there - give it to us then! Clear this up completely. Stop this confusion about what might have been said, give us the audio, and clarify it. This comes back to being open with decisions and explaining them after games.

Do managers have a responsibility to behave a certain way towards referees?

DERMOT SAYS: I've refereed 15 games this season on local parks and at times I've found it difficult - and I've refereed in the Premier League. I can understand a young referee would.

There's no doubt about it, what people see on television they mimic themselves in local games. You don't want to see anything like that. People have a responsibility.