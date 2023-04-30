Jurgen Klopp: Liverpool manager reignites feud with referee Paul Tierney after angrily celebrating winner over Tottenham

Jurgen Klopp reignited his feud with referee Paul Tierney, saying "I don't know what this man has against us", after the Liverpool manager angrily celebrated his team's winner over Tottenham in front of the fourth official.

When Diogo Jota broke through and scored to make a pulsating game 4-3 on 94 minutes, Klopp ran straight up to fourth official John Brooks in anger, pulling his hamstring in the process.

Klopp revealed after the game that the anger was due to Tierney giving a soft foul against Mohamed Salah on Ben Davies in the build-up to Spurs' equaliser for 3-3.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Klopp angrily goaded the fourth official after Diogo Jota's late winner in the 4-3 win over Tottenham and pulled his hamstring in the process!

Klopp and Tierney have a long-held feud which dates back to December 2021, when the Liverpool boss told the referee - coincidentally after a match against Tottenham - that he "has no problem with any referees, except you".

"How can they give a foul by Mohamed Salah [before Spurs' third goal]?" Klopp told Sky Sports when asked to explain his anger at the fourth official.

Image: Klopp felt Mo Salah was penalised for a soft foul on Ben Davies just moments before Tottenham's equaliser for 3-3

"We have our history with [Paul] Tierney, I really don't know what this man has against us, he has said there is no problems but that cannot be true.

"How he looks at me, I don't understand it. But again? He was reffing against Tottenham [in 2021] where Harry Kane should have got a red card. And I love this player, crazy player and I don't want him to get a red card, but he should.

"And it's Mr Tierney. It's really tricky and hard to understand."

Image: Klopp has reignited his feud with Tierney

Image: Klopp and Tierney have a history of altercations

Klopp also claimed what Tierney had said to him when showing him a yellow card - which he did not give any specific information on - was "not okay".

Klopp said: "My celebration towards the fourth official, I didn't say any bad words or nothing unnecessary, which is fair. I got my punishment by pulling my hamstring. But what he said to me when he gave me the yellow card is not okay."

The FA will be looking into Klopp's post-match comments regarding Tierney.

Revisit Klopp's row with Tierney in December 2021

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Klopp vented his frustration at Tierney at full-time following the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in 2021, claiming his side should have been awarded a penalty in the first half

Klopp's previous altercation with Tierney came after Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Tottenham in 2021, where Kane avoided a red card while Andy Robertson was later sent off for violent conduct.

The Liverpool manager felt Kane should have been dismissed and criticised Tierney's lack of "objectivity".

At the full-time whistle, Klopp went up to Tierney and that was where he said the referee was the one official he has an issue with.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Following the 2-2 draw with Tottenham in 2021, Klopp questioned some of Tierney's decisions and said 'I have no idea what his problem is with me!'

"I really have no idea what his [Tierney] problem is with me," he told Sky Sports after that game. "Honestly, I have no idea.

"You just need an objective ref who sees the situations and trust them. He told me that he thinks he [Jota] stops on purpose. That's incredible.

"He had the best spot on the pitch, he was eight yards away and doesn't give it. We have to ask him, what's his problem."

Klopp: We got away with dramatic win

A dramatic game this Sunday at Anfield saw Liverpool lead 3-0 after just 15 minutes - but Tottenham staged a phenomenal comeback, which included Richarlison's 93rd-minute equaliser.

Image: Klopp celebrates with the Liverpool crowd after speaking to Tierney

Jota's equaliser came just seconds after Richarlison had scored and Klopp admitted his team "got away with" the win.

"For a long period of the first half it was the best game we had played so far," said Klopp. "The first half was good, we conceded a goal but it was the first time we didn't defend properly.

"The problem is Tottenham do not change at all, they go for counter-attacks even at 3-1 down. They just defend, counter-attack and get set-pieces and that makes it tricky.

"We got away with it thanks to Diogo Jota, it makes it spectacular and everybody goes home buzzing, but I am the manager of the team so I have to mention everything else as well. In three days' time [against Fulham] we have to do better."