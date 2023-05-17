James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to leave Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have confirmed James Milner, Roberto Firmino, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will all leave the club this summer when their contracts expire.

Firmino and Milner will depart after eight years with the Reds, having joined in June 2015, while Oxlade-Chamberlain signed two years later before Keita arrived in 2018.

All four helped Jurgen Klopp's side win the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and Club World Cup during their time at Anfield.

The quartet will be paid "special acknowledgments" at Liverpool's final home fixture of the season on Saturday against Aston Villa.

A statement from Liverpool said: "All four players will depart with our gratitude and appreciation for the contribution they have made."

Milner, 37, has made 330 appearances and scored 26 goals for Liverpool since arriving on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2015.

He has played in 41 of Liverpool's 50 games this season, although he has only started four times since the World Cup, with his 16-minute outing from the bench at Leicester City on Monday his longest game time in two months.

Sky Sports News reported earlier this month that Brighton's move for Milner as a free agent is "all but done" despite the midfielder receiving interest from Burnley.

Milner has been blown away by Roberto De Zerbi's tactical innovation, which has seen both Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp praise Brighton's football.

Firmino, who has played 214 times and scored 57 goals for Liverpool, was already set to leave after declining the chance to sign a new deal.

Keita cost £52.75m from RB Leipzig in 2018 and has made 129 appearances with 11 goals for the club, but has started on just five occasions this season due to injury. The 28-year-old has not featured since being substituted at half-time in the goalless draw at Crystal Palace on February 25.

Oxlade-Chamberlain's last appearance came in the defeat at Manchester City in April. The midfielder has appeared 146 times and scored 18 times since signing from Arsenal for £35m in August 2017, but he too has struggled through injury.

May 20: Aston Villa (H) - Premier League, kick-off 3pm

May 28: Southampton (A) - Premier League, kick-off 4.30pm