Jordan Henderson: Liverpool reach £12m agreement from Steven Gerrard's Al Ettifaq for club captain

Liverpool have reached an agreement with Saudi Pro League side Al Ettifaq over the £12m sale of captain Jordan Henderson.

The deal has been agreed between the two clubs, paving the way for the 33-year-old England international to secure his move to Saudi Arabia, though he has yet to agree personal terms.

Henderson assessed how significant his on-pitch role would be at Liverpool moving forward, and how switching to Al Ettifaq could impede his international future ahead of the European Championships next summer before signalling his intention to move.

Henderson has made 491 appearances since signing for Liverpool from Sunderland for £20m in 2011 and skippered the side to the Premier League title and the Champions League. He has also won the FA Cup and two League Cups.

Last week the England LGBT+ supporters group criticised Henderson as rumours of a move to Saudi Arabia circulated, with the midfielder having been a vocal ally of the LGBT+ community in football.

He wore rainbow laces during England's run to the Euro 2020 final and has repeatedly voiced his support for greater inclusivity in the game.

Homosexuality is illegal and punishable by death in the Gulf state.

A statement from the group read: "Our joy for Mr Henderson when he scored against Ukraine in the Euros (quarter-final) was, in part, due to his kindness and his 'lucky' rainbow laces.

"A banner was created to commemorate the low bar he had achieved in being outspoken on our right to support England & show visibility on the pitch. If the rumours are true, then that banner will be consigned to the depths of history."

Liverpool are undergoing a midfield rebuild that is not complete yet. They have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, with strong interest remaining in Romeo Lavia.

Thiago Alcantara has also been targeted by Saudi Arabia, while Fabinho has been given permission to complete a £40m move to Al Ittihad, with the club needing to shift midfielders.

'Henderson legacy tarnished legacy with many feeling betrayed'

Sky Sports News senior reporter Melissa Reddy:

"The criticism will intensify. Jordan Henderson has been so vocal in his support, he felt like a true ally. There was a community that looked to him, he was a beacon of light, a reference point for footballers, who took his lead and look to him for guidance on these matters.

"He has been such an advocate for Rainbow Laces, he has been a football ally at the LGBT+ awards before, so there are so many things that just jar when it comes to this move.

"Henderson will expect the criticism that is coming and will have thought long and hard about this. But I don't think there is anything he can say or do to stop people form feeling betrayed, from feeling he folded at the first chance to make a stand.

"There might be some who say this money changes his life, it doesn't, it changes his legacy."

