Michael Edwards: Liverpool owners meet former sporting director over potential Anfield return

Michael Edwards met Liverpool's owners in Boston last weekend as FSG continue talks to try to bring their former sporting director back to Anfield.

Edwards left Liverpool in 2022 and was replaced by Julian Ward, who was then succeeded by Jorg Schmadtke at the start of the season.

However, Schmadtke left his role last month, while Jurgen Klopp is standing down after nine years in charge at the end of the campaign.

Any potential role for Edwards would sit above the job of sporting director.

Edwards met FSG's John Henry and Mike Gordon over becoming part of the new structure at Anfield, with appointing Klopp's successor high on the agenda.

Xabi Alonso remains the frontrunner to replace Klopp but a thorough process is being carried out.

Alonso fits the profile of manager Liverpool are looking for but Bayern Munich are also keen on the Bayer Leverkusen boss.

