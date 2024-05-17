Arne Slot to Liverpool: Feyenoord boss announces he will take over from Jurgen Klopp this summer

Arne Slot won the Eredivisie with Feyenoord in 2023 and the KNVB Cup this season; Dutchman will replace Jurgen Klopp, who is leaving Liverpool after nine years in charge at the end of the season; Xabi Alonso, Roberto De Zerbi and Ruben Amorim were previously linked with the job
Feyenoord's Arne Slot has announced he will replace Jurgen Klopp as head coach at Liverpool this summer.
"I can confirm that I will be a coach at Liverpool next season," Slot said at his press conference on Friday.
Slot secured the Dutch Cup in April and led Feyenoord to their first title in six years last season.
Slot had previously been approached by Tottenham, Chelsea and Leeds. He signed a new contract last May to keep him at Feyenoord until 2026 but had referenced a desire to make the next step in his career.
Arne Slot will replace the departing Jurgen Klopp as the next Liverpool manager - but who is the man the club believe can lead them into this new era and what can they expect from this 45-year-old Dutch coach?
In conversation with those who coached Slot and those who have been coached by him, as well as colleagues on his staff, we examine the making of Liverpool's next manager, exploring his tactical ideas, his man-management and his handling of the media.
Jamie Carragher says Liverpool's move for Arne Slot demonstrates the lack of "top managers" currently available.
Speaking to Sky Sports, former Liverpool defender Carragher said: "From Feyenoord to Liverpool is a huge jump and I think it shows at this moment that there's probably a dearth of real top managers out there, when you look at who Liverpool are going for.
"Initially it was Xabi Alonso - it's only his first full season as a manager - then there was talk of Ruben Amorim from Sporting, who's only 39."
Carragher added the scenario facing Slot at Anfield differs from the one Klopp inherited in 2014 after his time in charge of Borussia Dortmund, or the one Rafa Benitez walked into in 2004 after leaving Valencia.
"I don't think it's like Benitez coming in, or Klopp," he said. "Benitez coming in on the back of two LaLiga titles and a UEFA Cup, or Klopp winning a couple of league titles and getting to a Champions League final. Liverpool were actually in a different space then.
"That Liverpool team, certainly under Benitez that I was part of, we were the team trying to qualify for the top four. The same with Klopp when he came in.
"But Liverpool are in a different era now. They actually fancy themselves to challenge for the Premier League every season. Next season, in the Champions League they'd expect to get to the quarter-finals at least.
"I think it's a huge jump but he's obviously a great coach with a great track record so far. We'll see."
Slot took over from Dick Advocaat at Feyenoord for the start of the 2021/22 season with the club having finished fifth the previous campaign.
Just two years later, they were champions of the Eredivisie. He built a pressing team playing intense, attack-minded football while also being able to win.
Speaking to Sky Sports, Dutch football journalist Marcel van der Kraan said: "It was only a matter of time before another big English club would come knocking on the door.
"He's not only been a successful manager, he's also been hugely impressive with his playing style of very attack-minded, Pep Guardiola-style football.
"He's been a successful coach and made Feyenoord champions playing crazy, sexy football. It is sexy what this man brings on a football pitch.
"There's nothing more to win for him here. The next step for him is to enter a club in a big league and no league is bigger for the Dutch than the Premier League.
