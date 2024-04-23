Arne Slot: Feyenoord boss at forefront of Liverpool's search for Jurgen Klopp successor

Arne Slot is at the forefront of Liverpool's search for a replacement for Jurgen Klopp.

The Feyenoord head coach ticks all their key criteria for the position, although Sky Sports News understands the process is not a foregone conclusion, with the Eredivisie club determined to keep Slot.

There is also interest from other top clubs and Liverpool are still in dialogue with several options, but the 45-year-old is a strong candidate.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Feyenoord head coach Slot revealed his admiration for the Premier League last May when he was previously linked with a job at Tottenham

While Feyenoord are set to finish behind PSV in the Eredivisie this season, Slot led the club to the title last year and won the Dutch Cup on Sunday.

The Dutchman began his managerial career at AZ Alkmaar after being promoted from his role as assistant in the summer of 2019, before joining Feyenoord two years later.

Slot was targeted by Tottenham when they were searching for a manager last summer but ultimately stayed in the Netherlands, with Spurs then appointing Ange Postecoglou.

More to follow....

This is a breaking news story that is being updated and more details will be published shortly. Please refresh this page for the latest updates.

