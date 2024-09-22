Trent Alexander-Arnold: Liverpool defender to consider trophy potential when deciding future

Trent Alexander-Arnold says being able to win trophies will be a key factor when he makes a decision on his Liverpool future.

Alexander-Arnold is out of contract in the summer, along with Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

The 25-year-old defender refused to commit himself to Liverpool beyond this season when asked about the situation.

"I have always said I want to captain the club. That is a goal of mine, whether that happens is out of my hands," said Alexander-Arnold.

"I want to be a Liverpool player this season [as a minimum] is what I will say."

Asked what was the most significant part of his decision-making process, he added: "The most important thing is always trophies. I want to win trophies.

"We were close to the title last season and we got a cup. The [quadruple] was on for a while I suppose.

"This season we are looking really good, it is still early days, but we need a lot of consistency. It will be difficult but we are looking to win as many trophies as we can."

Salah told Sky Sports earlier this month that this season will be his "last year" at Liverpool.

He also revealed that no one from the club had spoken to him about his contract.

"I had a good summer and had a long time to myself to try to stay positive because as you know it's my last year at the club," he said after Liverpool's 3-0 win over Man Utd at Old Trafford.

"I just want to enjoy it and I don't want to think about it. I feel like I'm free to play football and then we'll see what happens next year."

He continued: "Coming into the game, I said it could be the last time [I play here with Liverpool].

"No one at the club has spoken to me about contracts, so I'm just like, 'OK, I'm playing my last season' and see what happens at the end of the season.

"So far, we don't know with which club, but so far yeah my last game here with Liverpool. It's not up to me but nobody talked to me about a contract with the club. We'll see."

Van Dijk suggests he wants Liverpool stay

Van Dijk has indicated he wants to extend his stay with Liverpool.

The 33-year-old had previously raised doubts about his future, but he changed his tune during the last international break.

Van Dijk said: "At both teams I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.

"I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things. Especially just after a game like the elimination [by England at Euro 2024] in the very last minute."

Slot: Contract situation not a distraction

Liverpool boss Arne Slot insists the contract situation involving his key trio is not a distraction for him.

Speaking last week, he said: "It's again, the boring answer, we don't talk about contracts here.

"Is it a distraction? No, it isn't, I am fully focused on the individuals and the team to work with them to get the best possible out of them. It's not a distraction for me at all."