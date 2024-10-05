Alisson injury: Arne Slot confirms Liverpool goalkeeper will miss a 'few weeks' with suspected hamstring problem

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has confirmed Alisson is set for 'a few weeks' out after the goalkeeper went down injured during his side's 1-0 win at Crystal Palace.

The Liverpool keeper went down in some discomfort punching the ground after clearing the ball in his own box. He was subsequently replaced by 23-year-old Vitezslav Jaros who would make his unexpected debut for the club. Second-choice Caoimhin Kelleher missed the trip to south London with illness.

Speaking after his side's victory at Selhurst Park, Slot explained that his goalkeeper would not be linking up with the Brazil squad over the international break.

"It's going to take a few weeks," he said.

"The latest is we don't know. It means he's not in the Brazil squad and I don't expect him to be in the team in the first game we play afterwards."

Asked if it was a hamstring injury, Slot said: "I think it is."

Despite the injury, Slot believes his side will be well suited to deal with an expected Alisson absence from the squad.

"Alisson is our clear No 1," he said.

"[He is] the best goalkeeper in the world so it's always a blow when he gets injured. But in almost every position we have a second option that is also really good.

"Caoimhin Kelleher has already shown that, so it's clear he's No 2. And it is very pleasing to see our third keeper - because Caom was sick yesterday - that he can have an impact on our results.

Image: Liverpool reserve goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros replaced Alisson to make his first Premier League appearance

Slot also confirmed that Alexis Mac Allister was also withdrawn due to a groin injury at half-time. The Argentina international started the game but was replaced by Dominik Szobszlai during the break.

"How bad it is is difficult to judge," the manager said.

"He could continue playing but he felt it a bit too much and I don't think it's good to keep playing.

"Can he go to Argentina and play there? that's difficult for me to tell you."

What awaits Liverpool after the break?

Liverpool host Chelsea live on Sky before trips to RB Leipzig in the Champions League and a clash at the Emirates. The Reds will also take part in their Carabao Cup fourth-round tie at Brighton, which ends a run of four games in 10 days.

Liverpool fixtures:

October 20: Chelsea (H)

October 23: RB Leipzig (Champions League) (A)

October 27: Arsenal (A)

October 30: Brighton (Carabao Cup)(A)