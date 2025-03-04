Arne Slot: Liverpool head coach's X-rated rant that led to red card at Everton revealed by FA

The FA has revealed Arne Slot's X-rated rant that led to him being shown a red card after full-time of Liverpool's 2-2 draw at Everton last month.

Slot was handed a two-game touchline ban plus a £70,000 fine after his dismissal by referee Michael Oliver at the end of the final Merseyside derby at Goodison Park, which saw James Tarkowski score a 98th-minute equaliser.

Written reasons published by the FA read: "It was reported by the Referee that following the full-time whistle, he was approached by LFC's Arne Slot ("AS") who had entered the field of play to confront the Referee and the Match Officials team. Tensions were running high.

"It was alleged that AS' manner was confrontational and aggressive. It was alleged that he initially used abusive words whilst shaking the Referee's hand including that the Referee had 'f****** give them everything' and that AS hoped that the Referee 'was proud of that performance'.

"The Referee thereafter confirms (having reviewed the video footage to clarify) that he was approached again by AS around one minute later. In this exchange, AS once again shook the Referee's hand and said 'If we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you'. It is then further alleged that AS turned to the Assistant Referee and shouted twice that it was 'a f****** disgrace'.

"As a result of AS' conduct, he was shown a red card by the Referee."

Liverpool boss Slot admitted the charge but disputed the language used.

The written reasons continued: "In his submissions AS, whilst admitting the Charges, disputed the language alleged to have been used and suggested there may have been confusion between what AS and SH [Sipke Hulshoff, Liverpool assistant head coach] said to the Referee.

"It was alleged that AS said whilst shaking the Referee's hand, 'if we don't win the league, I'll f****** blame you'.

"Instead, AS asserts that he in fact said, 'if we don't win the league, I will have you to thank for that'.

"The FA maintained that AS' language and words were as reported by the Match Officials. However, the FA argued that this discrepancy didn't make a material difference to the sanction, in any event, given the words used still constituted AS acting in an improper manner, and AS accepts the same.

"It should be noted that AS does not dispute stating 'f****** disgrace" to the Assistant Referee.

"AS acknowledged that his actions were unacceptable and let his frustrations get the better of him due to him believing that certain key decisions made by the Match Officials did not go LFC's way.

"He lodged a written statement as well as submissions on sanction. AS made a sincere apology both privately and in public, during a press conference, commenting that "I think what happened was that the extra time, that additional five minutes that ended up being eight, a lot happened, and the emotions got the better of me. If I look back at it I would love to do it differently. I am hoping to do it differently next time as well."

Slot served the first of his two-game touchline ban in the 2-0 home win over Newcastle last Wednesday, and he will be absent for the visit of bottom side Southampton on Saturday.

Slot's assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also given a straight red after the final whistle and received a two-match touchline suspension and £7,000 fine.

Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones and Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure were shown red cards as well post-match after clashing.

The written reasons revealed: "Additionally, Sipke Hulshoff ("SH") is alleged to have entered the field of play following the full-time whistle to confront the Referee in an 'extremely aggressive manner'.

"It is alleged that SH said the Referee was 'f****** s***' and 'gave them everything' and he was a 'f****** disgrace'. We are advised that the Referee attempts to remove himself from the situation to deal with the dismissals of CJ [Curtis Jones] and AD [Abdoulaye Doucoure], but SH continues to follow him and is eventually restrained by colleagues, but continues to shout 'f****** s***'. SH was also shown a red card by the Referee and dismissed."