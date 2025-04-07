Virgil van Dijk: Liverpool captain indicates 'progress' in talks over new contract to stay at Anfield

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has indicated there has been "progress" in talks over a long-awaited new deal to keep him at Anfield.

The 33-year-old, like team-mates Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold, is out of contract this summer, but has revealed his future could be close to being resolved.

Asked after Sunday's 3-2 Premier League defeat at Fulham if there had been any progress in the discussions, Van Dijk told reporters: "There is progress, yeah."

Pushed on what that meant, the Netherlands international added: "Listen, these are internal discussions and we'll see.

"I love the club, I love the fans and they were there for us again [at Fulham]. We wanted to reward them, but I ask them to be there again on Sunday and make the stadium an amazing venue like always for us."

The runaway leaders face West Ham at Anfield on Sunday sitting 11 points clear of second-placed Arsenal and knowing a second title in six seasons could be just weeks away.

However, the futures of influential trio Van Dijk, Salah and Alexander-Arnold have become major talking points in recent weeks, with speculation that home-grown talent Alexander-Arnold could leave for Real Madrid having sparked an angry reaction from sections of the club's support.

Van Dijk's comments are likely to be better received, although he insists he is concentrating only on the task of winning the league.

He said: "That's definitely the mentality in our group, that the job is not done and now we just have to recover from this physically and mentally and put our minds on West Ham at home."

Analysis: Van Dijk presence remains as important as ever

Image: Virgil van Dijk is a rock for Liverpool - and it looks likely to stay that way

Sky Sports Laura Hunter:

Critics are quick to jump on Virgil van Dijk at the first hint of a mistake. And there were plenty in an error-strewn performance against Fulham at the weekend. But the defender was not the only culprit nor does that anomaly reduce his importance to Liverpool now or in the future.

This is a guy who has played maximum minutes in the Premier League this season, excelling in almost all. As Arne Slot points out: "If you play 50-60 games a season there will be one or two moments where he could have done better."

Van Dijk's contract saga has been exaggerated by the simultaneous situations of Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold - has there ever been genuine doubt the soon-to-be 34-year-old would not extend his stay? While Real Madrid have been sniffing around Alexander-Arnold and interest seems endless from Saudi Arabia in Salah, no such rumours have emerged about suitors for Van Dijk. An exit felt the least likely outcome.

Slot will nevertheless be delighted to tie one of his three prized assets down. It was only three weeks ago the Dutchman was telling journalists he had "no idea" where his future lay. That public assertion was absurd in hindsight but perhaps it accelerated talks. There's mileage in his Liverpool captaincy yet.