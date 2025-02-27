When can Liverpool win the Premier League?

Liverpool's 2-0 victory over Newcastle United at Anfield moved Arne Slot's side 13 points ahead of second-placed Arsenal in the Premier League – when can the Reds win the title?

There are just 10 league games left to play this season for Liverpool - one less than the Gunners - and their latest victory has given them a 98.8 per cent chance of claiming a second Premier League crown, according to Opta, with only one team in Premier League history having blown such a sizeable lead - when Manchester United were caught by Arsenal in 1997-98.

However, Reds boss Slot remained tight-lipped when asked if he and his players were already thinking about winning the league, preferring instead to focus on the Champions League last-16 clash with Paris Saint-Germain, the first leg of which is at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday March 5.

"I don't know [about the title] because I don't think that way," said the Dutchman following the Newcastle win, Liverpool's 20th in the top flight this season.

"I think about PSG already and I watched them against [Man] City. I am impressed by the quality they have, they are on a similar run as we are, having hardly lost any games for a long time.

"That is my main focus. I'll forget about the Premier League and the table for now, until the moment we've played PSG. Then I'll think about the Premier League again and Southampton."

Both Liverpool and Arsenal now have a week-and-a-half gap until their next top-flight outings, with the Reds only facing one league encounter, at home to bottom-of-the-table Southampton, in the whole of March.

So, when is the earliest Liverpool can get their hands on what would be a record-equalling 20th top-flight title and could this season's battle for the league still be decided when Arsenal visit Anfield on May 10?

What is the earliest date Liverpool can win the league?

In the unlikely scenario that Mikel Arteta's team were to lose their next four league games against Man Utd (a), Chelsea (h), Fulham (h) and Everton (a) and Liverpool were to win their upcoming three matches against Southampton (h), Everton (h) and Fulham (a), then the Reds would be crowned champions when they visit Craven Cottage on the weekend of April 5-6.

What happens if the current gap stays the same?

If both sides were to keep winning and the current 13-point lead at the top of the table is maintained, then Slot and co would get their hands on the Premier League trophy against Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield on the weekend of April 26-27.

And if Arsenal win their game in hand?

If the Gunners were to win their game in hand against London rivals Chelsea at the Emirates on March 16 - when Liverpool take on Newcastle at Wembley in the Carabao Cup final - as well as match the Reds' other results, then Slot's men would win the league at Chelsea on the weekend on May 3-4, as they also did back in 1986.

Could Liverpool win the league when Arsenal visit Anfield?

Yes, there is a scenario where that happens, depending on results, but it would need the Reds to finish that game [on the weekend on May 9-10] seven points ahead of Arsenal with then just two league matches left.

When would Liverpool get the trophy?

If the Reds do, as expected, go on to win the league, then they would be presented with the Premier League trophy after their final home game of the season against Crystal Palace on Sunday May 25, the first time the club's supporters will have actually seen their side lift the top-flight title in person since May 1990.

What do the bookmakers say?

As far as the bookies are concerned, this season's Premier League title race is already over, with Liverpool now 1/50 with Sky Bet to win the league.

Would there be a trophy parade?

Given Liverpool's fans were unable to celebrate their previous Premier League title win in 2020 with the team and players due to covid restrictions, the Reds would be expected to go on an open-top bus parade with the trophy this time around, although that will all be confirmed at a later date once they have been crowned champions.

How many titles have Liverpool won?

If the Reds are, as expected, to go on and win the league, that would draw them level with arch-rivals Man Utd on 20 top-flight titles, two of which would have come in the Premier League era.

When were the Reds last crowned champions?

Liverpool last won the championship back in the delayed 2019-20 covid season when Jurgen Klopp's side amassed 99 points en route to the league, ending a 30-year wait for a top-flight title in the process.