Watch Liverpool vs West Ham: Live stream, TV channel, NOW, team news and score prediction

Liverpool host West Ham in the Premier League on Sunday April 13, live on Sky Sports.

Premier League leaders Liverpool will be seeking to get back to winning ways after a shock 3-2 defeat at Fulham last time out.

The Reds will be boosted by Mohamed Salah's contract extension which was announced on Friday.

West Ham are 16th in the Premier League table and on a four-game winless run. They drew 2-2 with Bournemouth last time out.

Liverpool have won both previous meetings between the two sides this season, winning 5-0 in the league on December 29 and 5-1 in the Carabao Cup on September 25.

When is Liverpool vs West Ham

Liverpool vs West Ham in the Premier League takes place on Sunday April 13 at Anfield. Kick-off is 2pm UK time.

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham

Got Sky?

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League from 1pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Not got Sky?

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

How to watch Liverpool vs West Ham with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 1pm Tap on the Sky Sports Premier League or Sky Sports Main Event channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

*Sky iD help: How to find or create your Sky iD

What is NOW TV?

NOW is an instant streaming service offering access to all 12 Sky Sports channels, every Sky Sports+ stream, and much more.

It's an app, so customers can sign up and stream instantly across over 60 devices. It offers contract-free memberships options, so customers can cancel anytime!

You can choose between a Month or Day Membership. See the latest NOW TV membership prices.

More information about NOW can be found here.

Liverpool vs West Ham team news

Goalkeeper Alisson is back available for Liverpool after recovering from concussion which had kept him out since the international break.

Conor Bradley is also in contention to start at right-back after returning from injury off the bench against Fulham. Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez remain sidelined.

West Ham are without long-term absentees Michail Antonio and Crysencio Summerville while Aaron Cresswell remains a doubt after missing last week's draw with Bournemouth but otherwise Graham Potter has a full squad to select from.

Liverpool vs West Ham odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

Liverpool need only 11 points from their remaining seven games to guarantee the Premier League title but they might just stagger over the line.

I like the West Ham away win price here at 9/1 with Sky Bet.

Graham Potter has a very impressive record away from home against the elite teams in the Premier League. In his last 10 games managing away from home against a team that finished in the top three that season, he has avoided defeat on six occasions. But what really impressed me when looking at those matches is the overall aggregate score in those 10 games: his teams only lost 8-12 on aggregate.

And the expected goals aggregate was very close too over that time at 0.85-1.3. That's so impressive when you factor in the difficulty in matches Potter's teams were undertaking.

Potter has taken West Ham to Arsenal and won this season, drawn at Villa and only lost narrowly to Chelsea already. He can work his magic again.

SCORE PREDICTION: 1-2