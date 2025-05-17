Conor Bradley: Liverpool defender signs new four-year Reds deal ahead of Trent Alexander-Arnold exit

Liverpool have handed Conor Bradley a new four-year contract to keep him at Anfield until 2029.

The Northern Ireland right-back, 21, has made major strides this season in Arne Slot's Premier League-winning side, and drew huge praise for his performance in the Champions League win over Real Madrid in November.

Bradley has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Reds this term despite some niggling injuries, and his role is expected to continue to grow next campaign with the departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold, even with Liverpool expected to trigger Jeremie Frimpong's £29.5m (€35m) release clause.

"To sign another contract, I'm very proud and happy to see what the next steps on our journey together will be," Bradley said on the Liverpool website.

"You've just got to keep your head down and keep working hard."

The Castlederg-born player came through the ranks at Liverpool after joining from Dungannon Swifts in 2019 and made his debut for the club in 2021 before spending a season on loan at Bolton.

Bradley, capped 24 times by Northern Ireland, had two years left on his existing deal but his growing stature will be recognised in his new contract.

"It has been a fantastic two years (with the senior team)," Bradley added.

"Especially since coming back from loan and doing so well last year and continuing that on this year. It's been really good. So, hopefully we can keep going and keep making more memories."

Bradley's new deal comes with Liverpool progressing well over a deal for Bayer Leverkusen's Frimpong.

The 24-year-old, who wants the move to Anfield, can play at right-back as well as right wing and is highly rated by Reds boss Slot.

The Netherlands international was a key member of the Leverkusen team that won the German domestic double last season.

Since joining Leverkusen in January 2021, the ex-Manchester City youth player has scored 30 goals and provided 44 assists in 190 games for the club in all competitions.

Frimpong has told Leverkusen that he wants to leave the club.

Sky Sports News had previously reported the defender would be happy to move to Anfield if the club decided to sign a right-back to replace Alexander-Arnold this summer.

Alexander-Arnold announced last week that he will leave the club when his contract expires on 30 June.

