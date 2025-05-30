Jeremie Frimpong transfer: Liverpool confirm deal to sign defender from Bayer Leverkusen

Liverpool have confirmed a deal to sign Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen.

The Premier League champions have triggered the 24-year-old's €35m (£29.5m) release clause.

The transfer will be completed when the window opens on Sunday, although there is already total agreement between all parties on all aspects of the deal.

Liverpool boss Arne Slot highly rates the right-back, who can also play as a winger.

The Netherlands international was a key member of the Leverkusen team that won the German domestic double in 2023-24, scoring 14 goals and producing 12 assists in 47 games in all competitions, while last season he contributed five goals and 12 assists in 48 matches in total.

Celtic have a sell-on clause which could be worth about £5m. Leverkusen signed Frimpong from Celtic in a deal worth up to £11.5m in January 2021.

Frimpong moved from Manchester City's academy to Celtic for £300,000 in September 2019.

Sky Sports News had previously reported the defender would be happy to move to Anfield if the club decided to sign a right-back to replace Real Madrid-bound Trent Alexander-Arnold this summer.

However, Frimpong is not being signed a replacement for Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool already have other options at right-back and Frimpong can play anywhere on the right-hand side of the team.

Liverpool want to build on their Premier League success by strengthening their squad, increasing competition for places even more and providing head coach Arne Slot with more tactical flexibility.

The Reds are also preparing for the expected participation of Mohamed Salah in the African Cup of Nations which will take place in Morocco this winter.

Frimpong already knows Virgil van Dijk, Ryan Gravenberch and Cody Gakpo from his time with the Netherlands national team.

Liverpool have been monitoring Frimpong for 15 years and came close to recruiting him for their Academy.

Conor Bradley, 21, ended the season as Liverpool's first-choice right-back and signed a new four-year deal at the club as they planned for the future without Alexander-Arnold.

Analysis: How Frimpong can replace Alexander-Arnold at Liverpool

Sky Sports' Peter Smith:

"Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jeremie Frimpong are among the top players in their positions in world football - but they're very different players with very different styles. The Dutchman could transform their attacking game plan.

"While Alexander-Arnold is renowned for his array of passing, putting his team-mates into dangerous positions with his balls into the box or crossfield deliveries, Frimpong progresses his team up the pitch with his running and carrying of the ball.

Image: How Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong compare since the start of 2023/24 season

"The stats illustrate the point, with the comparison between the through-balls and take-ons made by the two players over the past two seasons notable. Alexander-Arnold has made 16 through-balls in this period, Frimpong just two. Yet, the Dutchman has attempted 168 take-ons, Alexander-Arnold just 82.

"That difference can also be seen in the pair's heatmaps. While Alexander-Arnold often does a lot of his work in deeper areas - and that has been a feature of Arne Slot's tactics this term, with his full-backs staying back at times - Frimpong looks to receive the ball or drive it into advanced areas.

"Of course, Frimpong has played as a right wing-back for Xabi Alonso at Leverkusen and from that higher position has been able to weigh in with a significant number of goals and assists.

Image: The heatmaps of Alexander-Arnold and Frimpong show their different roles for Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen

"How would he need to adapt his role at Liverpool is an interesting question. Mohamed Salah has spoken about how Slot has relieved him of many defensive duties. So if Frimpong were to run into those right-wing areas, could Salah drift into a more central role?

"With Alexander-Arnold leaving, Liverpool will need to adapt. And Frimpong provides them the opportunity to play in a different way as they look to defend their Premier League crown next season."

