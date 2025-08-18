Ben Gannon Doak transfer news: Bournemouth sign winger from Liverpool in a deal worth up to £25m

Bournemouth have completed the signing of teenage winger Ben Gannon Doak from Liverpool for around £25m.

Sky Sports News understands the deal for the 19-year-old includes a buy-back option, which was an essential condition for Liverpool to agree to the transfer.

The Scotland international, who wishes to be known as Gannon Doak to reflect both of his parents' names, has signed a five-year deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Sky Sports News understands Gannon Doak is viewed by Bournemouth as a replacement for Luis Sinisterra, who is set to join Brazilian side Cruzeiro on loan.

The south coast club sold forward Dango Ouattara to Brentford for £42.5m and they are looking at Bayer Leverkusen's Amine Adli and FC Midtjylland winger Dario Osorio as targets to replace Ouattara.

Meanwhile, Gannon Doak's sale means Liverpool have now sold eight players this summer for a combined total of £227.6m, having spent £321m on new signings.

Sky Sports News reported earlier in the window that Doak was seeking regular first-team football this season.

It is understood Porto had made a bid for Doak earlier this summer, with Stuttgart, Bologna and Monaco among the other European clubs eyeing a move for the teenager.

A host of Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Leeds, Everton and Wolves, were also interested in the Scotland international this summer.

Liverpool rejected bids of around £20m from Crystal Palace and Ipswich in the January transfer window.

Doak spent last season on loan at Middlesbrough, scoring three goals and adding seven assists in 24 Championship appearances before an injury in January cut his season short.

Gannon Doak: Bournemouth 'perfect fit' for me

Gannon Doak could make his Bournemouth debut on Saturday at home in the Premier League against Wolves and he will wear the number 11 shirt.

He said: "I'm buzzing to be here. I feel like it's the right time for me, and it's a great opportunity to play regular football at the highest level. It feels like the perfect fit.

"The team play very nice football. It's fast and it really suits my game, so I felt like I couldn't say no to the chance to play here."

Gannon Doak is the Cherries’ fourth summer signing, taking the club's spending to just under £100m following the arrivals of goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic, left-back Adrien Truffert and centre-back Bafode Diakite.

Tiago Pinto, the club's Head of Football Operations, said: "Ben is an exciting young talent who has shown his quality at the highest level despite his age.

"﻿He brings pace and energy that will fit our model well, and we're thoroughly looking forward to helping him fulfil his potential at AFC Bournemouth.

"﻿We're pleased to bring another player into the club during this window as we continue to reinvest in the squad."

