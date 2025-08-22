Florian Wirtz is Liverpool's running man: Why the Germany international's work rate is just as important as his technique

“He got brought off on Friday night and probably was not at his absolute best but he still had some silky, lovely touches and when you watch him play, there is something there. I am already looking forward to seeing him next Monday.”

Jamie Carragher's verdict on Florian Wirtz's Premier League debut reflected the fact that Liverpool's record signing did not register a goal or an assist in their chaotic 4-2 win over Bournemouth at Anfield. The champions entertained but looked vulnerable too.

It raised concerns about Liverpool being too open, both in the full-back positions and due to the inclusion of Wirtz in support of a front three. Against Newcastle on Monday Night Football, Arne Slot might consider using the German in the front three instead.

But before any notion takes hold that Wirtz is a luxury player, it is worth remembering one aspect of his game that may have been lost amid the excitement about what Wirtz can bring to the Premier League. His off-the-ball movement is truly exceptional.

It was something that Atakan Karazor, the Stuttgart captain, said on the eve of Wirtz's Liverpool debut that stuck in the mind. "The thing that people don't know, or maybe don't see on the field, is that Wirtz is, every time, running. He doesn't stop," said Karazor.

"You see the running statistics of Florian Wirtz. You can see them in Kicker after the games." That is a reference to the German magazine that publishes the data each week. "Every time, Florian Wirtz is between 12 and 13 kilometres in every game," adds Karazor.

"Of course, technique, dribbling, everything. And also the IQ for football is on a high level, on a world-class level. But I think this is the most special thing about Florian Wirtz. He doesn't stop for 90 minutes." The statistics against Bournemouth bear this out.

Image: Liverpool's Florian Wirtz made the most high-speed runs on the opening weekend

It is not just the overall running stats, but the intensity of that running. Wirtz was the player to make the most high-speed runs on the opening weekend of the Premier League season. In fact, he was the only player to cover over a kilometre at high intensity.

There were two examples within the first few minutes of his Premier League career that highlighted just why this could be so important for Liverpool when they try to open up the opposition this season. The first came just 105 seconds into the game at Anfield.

Image: Wirtz moves left to create the space for Alexis Mac Allister in midfield

Wirtz was in the No.10 position and being marked when Virgil van Dijk received the ball from the goalkeeper. His immediate reaction was to run out to the left, dragging his opponent with him and opening the space for Alexis Mac Allister to receive possession.

Image: After moving wide to create space, Wirtz makes a second run from out to in

Once Mac Allister was running at Bournemouth, Wirtz did not stay wide. Instead, his next movement was to dart inside, making the run from out to in. It was an unselfish move. He did not receive the ball himself but his movement shaped Mac Allister's next decision.

Image: Wirtz is now behind his marker after that second run and bearing down on goal

The passing lane to Cody Gakpo was opened up and Wirtz was now goal side of his marker Tyler Adams, something that was a feature of the game. It happened again in the fourth minute. Initially, Adams was in a good position to deal with Wirtz - but not for long.

Image: Wirtz appears well marked by Bournemouth player Tyler Adams in midfield

The Germany international was on the move and just six seconds later he had freed himself of Adams' attentions, moving in behind the defence having positioned himself between two defenders to get on the end of a possible cross from Mohamed Salah.

Image: Wirtz has now left his marker and is well placed to receive the cross

The Egyptian actually opted to cut inside and shoot himself, meaning that in neither of these two examples Wirtz so much as touched the ball. And yet, on both occasions Adams would surely have been acutely aware of the problem that Karazor refers to.

"As an opponent, you cannot get one minute free," he explains. "Because if you sleep just for 10 or 20 seconds, you will see Florian Wirtz on the other side, because he does not stop running. And with this kind of quality, he can punish you in the game."

Image: Florian Wirtz's pass map and chances created for Liverpool against Bournemouth

Finding balance will still be a challenge for Slot. "We do have players that are looking maybe for a final pass or a difficult solution in the end phase of an attack a little bit more - because they also have these passes - than we had last season," he told Sky Sports.

The two attacking players to lose possession the most times on the opening weekend were Salah and Wirtz. No doubt that is a product of Liverpool seeing so much of the ball in dangerous areas, but it is also an indication of the risk inherent in their approach.

But whether Wirtz's use of the ball is good, bad or indifferent, it is already apparent that it is his off-the-ball work that can also separate him from the rest. They know how tricky that can be to stop in the Bundesliga. In the Premier League, they will soon find out.

