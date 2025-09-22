Arne Slot says Liverpool must evolve after Merseyside derby win - why he faces toughest balancing act yet

It is difficult to justifiably level criticism at a side with a 100 per cent Premier League record after five played. Perhaps the only gripe would be with the number of late goals those games have needed to turn would-be draws into wins.

Or maybe the fact those goals arrived at all is grounds for praise.

The truth is, Liverpool have 15 points at the top of the league, the only team with a perfect copybook. But how the next period is managed will be a delicate balancing act for Arne Slot, who spoke of the importance of evolution after narrowly beating Everton 2-1 in the derby.

First-half goals from the exceptional Ryan Gravenberch, in a free role, and Hugo Ekitike set the tone for the Reds - the latter has contributed four goals and one assist since his summer switch. And such a complete first half of football, Liverpool's best yet in the league, was probably just about deserving of the outcome despite a late scare.

Slot called the first 45 minutes a "joy to watch", as Mohamed Salah's majestic delivery was matched by the deftness of Gravenberch's finish to open, before Ekitike was dispatching an incisive Gravenberch pass with the calmness expected from a marksman leading the line for the reigning champions.

"This is the evolution of the team," Slot said of Gravenberch's latest masterclass. "We constantly try to do different things. He takes the spotlight mainly because of the attacking things he does but I see his runs off the ball.

"I see how many times he's there to help out Conor [Bradley] with two-v-one situations, how many sprints he makes."

The midfielder is a key part of the subtle steps Slot has taken since becoming a title-winner in his first year in the Premier League. Gravenberch was vital then and indispensable now.

Image: Ryan Gravenberch was exceptional against Everton, scoring the opener and assisting for the second

The Dutchman's second strike of the new term - having only scored once in 63 league appearances before then - made him the youngest player ever to score and assist for Liverpool in a Merseyside derby. "He has a bit more freedom," Slot added.

The shift is clearly intentional. Gravenberch is fast becoming the archetypal box-to-box midfielder, effortlessly striding between both ends of the pitch like peak Gini Wijnaldum, who performed a similar role for Jurgen Klopp in a bygone era. A heady mix of elegance and endurance.

But of course there are knock-on effects of Gravenberch's step forward, and the combination of correct players to fit any given tactical plan has become arguably more convoluted because of it.

Liverpool might have more world-class talent than ever before, but how and when each option is used will need to be more of an exact science. Slot's public commitment to make better use of his squad's depth this season is going to undergo the ultimate stress test.

Image: Florian Wirtz was used as a substitute against Everton

As a primary example, where does Florian Wirtz fit in a system that so obviously favours Gravenberch as part of a balanced midfield trio, alongside Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister?

Speaking last week, Sky Sports' Paul Merson offered his thoughts: "I'm not convinced on Liverpool. There is a lot of work for Slot to do. I don't think this Wirtz one is working. Their midfield three, for me, won them the league last year. They were outstanding."

Clearly, the use of Wirtz, who is yet to register a goal contribution beyond an assist in the Community Shield, would disturb that dynamic. He made eight passes after replacing Cody Gakpo on Saturday and half of them were sideways or backwards.

That is not to say the young German does not have things to offer while he adapts to the pace and physicality of the league, but does mean Slot must make concessions to accommodate him. Gravenberch in a deeper role would be one of them.

Image: Liverpool's defensive record is not quite as impressive as their offensive stats

Wirtz made his name as a devilishly clever creator in his homeland, a threat that was displayed more liberally in the five chances he fashioned against Atletico Madrid last Wednesday. And yet Liverpool were arguably more open. Everton also enjoyed their best spell of the game and generated most xG value after Wirtz's introduction.

Slot had smartly identified that the intensity of the rivalry with Everton did not lend itself to a playmaker from the start. Half of Liverpool's 14 goals scored in the league and Europe this season have actually arrived when Wirtz has not been on the pitch.

Image: Hugo Ekitike is proving he can shoulder the burden of Liverpool's leading No 9

Then there is the Ekitike conundrum. On the day £125m-rated Alexander Isak made his league debut at Anfield, it was Ekitike's name being sung by the Kop at the final whistle. He has barely put a foot wrong so far, shrugging off the club's pursuit of Isak by retaining impressive composure and showing elite-level finishing.

Slot's assessment: "Impressed. But I knew what we bought in. Every top team in the Premier League has two No 9s. We have two No 9s of excellent quality, like our competitors have as well."

How long Ekitike retains the starring role is of course at Slot's discretion. While Isak gets up to speed, he is showing he can shoulder the burden. But what happens when two hungry strikers, desperate to play, go head to head for a starting shirt? A nice headache to have, but a headache all the same.