Alisson injury: Liverpool goalkeeper ruled out of Chelsea game as Reds' problems begin to mount

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out of Saturday's game at Chelsea, live on Sky Sports, head coach Arne Slot has confirmed.

The Brazil international limped off during Liverpool's 1-0 Champions League defeat at Galatasaray on Tuesday night, with summer signing Giorgi Mamardashvili replacing him for the final 46 minutes as the Reds fell to a second defeat in four days.

"It's never positive if you go off like this. [Alisson] is definitely not going to play on Saturday," Slot told Amazon Prime.

Forward Hugo Ekitike, who sat out Saturday's loss at Crystal Palace, was also forced off by injury during the second period on a tough night for the Reds, who had previously won all of their opening six games of the season in all competitions.

The defeat marks only the second time Liverpool have lost back-to-back games under Slot, following on from their Champions League exit to PSG and the Carabao Cup final in March last season.

"We're not so far off last season," insisted the Reds boss. "We've lost twice in a row but the schedule can bring this. Galatasaray away is not an easy game, and we play Chelsea so it's not an easy run.

"I saw a lot of good things. The way we played, the way we controlled the game. In the second half, there wasn't a lot of playing time. Their striker was on the floor, subsitutes, injuries. The referee blew his whistle exactly after eight minutes."

