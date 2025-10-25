Liverpool: Arne Slot admits his side have 'no answer' to opponents using long balls and low blocks following Brentford defeat

Arne Slot has admitted Liverpool are yet to find an answer for teams utilising long balls and low blocks following the 3-2 defeat to Brentford.

Slot spoke openly about opponents sitting deep and going direct in the build-up to the fixture at the Gtech Community Stadium, which ended in a fourth consecutive defeat for the Reds in the Premier League, and his side were punished via the same avenues on Saturday evening.

Dango Ouattara's opener arrived from a Michael Kayode long throw in the first half, a threat Slot admitted Liverpool prepared for in detail during Friday's training session, with Brentford also playing 62 long passes on the evening, their highest tally of the season so far.

Image: Arne Slot reacts on the sideline at the Gtech Community Stadium looking dejected (AP Photo/Dave Shopland)

"Quite a few things," Slot said in his post-match press conference when asked what was the cause for Liverpool's current struggles.

"It is definitely that teams have a certain playing style against us; it is a very good strategy to play. We have not found an answer yet.

"Going 1-0 down does not help after five minutes. We are still, even today, when we don't play well, able to score two goals.

Liverpool a shadow of their former selves... Liverpool have now lost as many Premier League games this season as they did in the entirety of last season (4).

"But you cannot compete, which we don't do at the moment, because we concede too many goals. That is not only the defence you do it with 11 players together."

Slot also admitted that Liverpool's business in the summer transfer window, which saw them spend over £400m on six new signings, has played a part in their slow start to the campaign, with the club now in sixth place.

He added: "It has something to do with when you change a lot in the summer. I did not expect it to go with four losses in a row."

Image: Dango Ouattara celebrates giving Brentford the lead

Slot: We prepared for long throw-ins

Slot said Liverpool's entire training session on Friday was focused on preparing for Brentford's long throw-ins, but their hard work was quickly undone when Brentford opened the scoring from Kayode's long throw just five minutes in.

Asked if they spent all week preparing for those exact situations, Slot said: "Yeah, it's the only thing we did yesterday on the training pitch, preparing for that and the meeting today."

The Liverpool boss also admitted he was wary of their threat on the counter-attack, which is how Kevin Schade doubled their lead just before the half-time after racing through on goal to slot his effort past Giorgi Mamardashvilli.

Image: Kevin Schade leaves Ibrahima Konate trailing to score Brentford's second goal

"That's not the only thing we prepared them for because Brentford are also known for very good set-pieces," he continued.

"They are also known for a fantastic counter-attack and that was their second goal and I think at this moment in time, that's why it should never be seen as an excuse."