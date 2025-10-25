Brentford 3-2 Liverpool: Reds suffer fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as defence exposed again

Liverpool suffered their fourth consecutive Premier League defeat as Brentford outfought and outclassed them to deservedly earn a 3-2 victory.

Dango Ouattara and Kevin Schade struck in the first half before Milos Kerkez controversially pulled one back for the visitors in added time, but Igor Thiago's second-half penalty was enough for Brentford despite Mohamed Salah's late volley.

Liverpool last lost four league games in a row in February 2021 and once again lacked control and were vulnerable defensively, now without a clean sheet since September 14 against Burnley, having spent £446m in the summer.

They sit sixth in the Premier League with Sunderland and Manchester United among those above them, and four points behind leaders Arsenal, who host Crystal Palace on Sunday, live on Sky Sports.

How Liverpool lost again

Image: Dango Ouattara celebrates opening the scoring

Liverpool were exposed in just the fifth minute when Michael Kayode's long throw was flicked on by Kristoffer Ajer at the near post and Ouattara brilliantly adjusted at the back to turn home.

Florian Wirtz's wait for his first goal for the club continues after he missed Liverpool's best chance of the opening period, sending a half-volley inches wide from inside the box.

Brentford, though, were the better side throughout. Jordan Henderson, playing against his former club, and Ouattara both sent efforts wide before Mikkel Damsgaard's long-range effort was tipped over by Giorgi Marmardashvili.

Their pressure paid off before the break, although on the transition and seconds after Liverpool had appealed for a penalty when Cody Gakpo went down. Hugo Ekitike gave the ball away in midfield ad Damsgaard quickly played a superb pass in behind for Schade, who had drifted beyond Ibrahim Konate and then slotted in.

Image: Kevin Schade leaves Ibrahima Konate trailing to score Brentford's second goal

However, the Brentford supporters and Keith Andrews were furious at half-time when Milos Kerkez pulled one back for Liverpool in the fifth of three added minutes.

Referee Simon Hooper was replaced at the break by fourth official Tim Robinson and he pointed to the penalty spot after a VAR review for Virgil van Dijk's foul on Ouattara. Thiago stepped up and rolled the spot kick down the middle.

Arne Slot responded by making changes, bringing on Alexis Mac Allister, Andy Robertson and Federico Chiesa, but it was still the hosts creating the better openings with Ouattara sending a free header wide.

Liverpool, though, gave themselves another lifeline late on when Mo Salah controlled in the area and instinctively hit a volley that clipped the underside of the crossbar as it went in - but Brentford held on.

Player ratings: Brentford: Kelleher (7); Kayode (7), Collins (7), Van den Berg (7), Ajer (7); Henderson (8), Yarmolyuk (6); Ouattara (8), Damsgaard (7), Schade (8); Thiago (8).



Subs: Janelt (7), Lewis-Potter (n/a), Jensen (n/a), Henry (n/a), Onyeka (n/a).



Liverpool: Mamardashvili (7); Bradley (5), Konate (5), Van Dijk (6), Kerkez (5); Jones (5), Szoboszlai (6), Wirtz (5); Salah (6), Ekitike (5), Gakpo (5).



Subs: Chiesa (6), Robertson (6), Mac Allister (6), Ngumoha (6), Gomez (n/a)



Player of the Match: Dango Ouattara

Slot: I didn't expect to lose four in a row

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot:

"I've said this many times already, that teams have a certain playing style against us, which is a very good strategy to play, and we haven't found that answer yet, and that every time going 1-0 down doesn't really help as well after five minutes.

"So it's a bit of that, that teams know which strategy to play against us. We are still, even today when we don't play well, able to score two goals and create more chances than only the two goals we scored from open play.

"We don't compete up there because we simply concede too many goals, and that is not something I only look at our defence, because that's something we do with 11 players together.

"And it definitely also has to do with if you change quite a lot during the summer, then I think it's not a surprise that it can go a bit like this, but I didn't expect it to go with four losses in a row."

Andrews reveals key to victory...

Brentford head coach Keith Andrews:

"That's been two games in a row now where we've had disappointment just before half-time and the message was we don't take a step back, we take a step forward in the second half.

"When we start, we take the game to them and I thought that was the key for me, in terms of how we approach that first 10-15 minutes of the second half, because I think you can feed their confidence. If you take a step back, they will sense that and they will take real advantage of it and we didn't allow that.

"It's a big result for a football club to beat the Premier League champions, but it's especially a big result because of the nature around our next chapter as a football club and certainly for me it's big."

Henderson's verdict on Liverpool...

Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson to TNT Sports:

"From start to finish, we stuck together. Liverpool are a world-class side and a world-class team, so there will be a bit of defending to do.

"The way we defended together, stayed composed on the ball, rather than kicking it forward - like Damsgaard to did Kev [Schade] and Thiago was a threat all night. He's been like that all season. Overall, it was a really good performance and deserved the win in the end.

"You look all over the pitch, there are quality players all over the pitch. You can't find a specific weakness. I know results of late haven't been great for them, but for me they are still top players and a top team. It's about getting the rhythm and getting going. There are a lot of reasons why they haven't hit the heights of last season but they are still a world-class team. And wherever you look, there are top players."

