Watch Liverpool vs Sunderland: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Liverpool host Sunderland at Anfield in a Premier League clash on Wednesday December 3, live on Sky Sports.

Liverpool are eighth in the Premier League table after ending their losing run with a 2-0 win at West Ham on Sunday. Arne Slot's reigning champions have 21 points and are nine points off league leaders Arsenal and three points off the top four.

Sunderland are a point ahead of Liverpool in sixth and came from 2-0 down against Bournemouth to win 3-2 on Saturday in their most recent fixture.

When is Liverpool vs Sunderland?

Liverpool vs Sunderland in the Premier League takes place on Wednesday December 3 at Anfield. Kick-off is 8.15pm UK and Ireland time.

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland

TV: Sky Customers can watch on Sky Sports Football from 6.30pm

App: Sky Customers can also watch on the Sky Sports app

Stream: Non Sky Customers can stream the game with a NOW Day or a cancel-anytime Month pass

Online: Anyone on the move can follow live coverage of the game through our dedicated match blog

Highlights: Watch free Premier League highlights shortly after full-time

How to watch Liverpool vs Sunderland with the Sky Sports app

Sky Sports Subscribers can:

Download or open the Sky Sports app Head to the 'Watch' section at 6.30pm Tap on the Sky Sports Football channel Sign in with your Sky iD (*you'll only need to do this once)

Liverpool vs Sunderland odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

If you've been riding the Liverpool goals conceded train in recent weeks, Sunday's 2-0 stroll against a meek and mild West Ham shouldn't spook you off the scent.

One clean sheet against a side seemingly allergic to progressive passes doesn't suddenly fix what has become a very clear trend in that Liverpool are conceding big chances - and plenty of them. Only West Ham, Burnley, Manchester United and Everton are conceding more than Liverpool (23).

Across their last eight games, Liverpool have shipped 16 goals.

The aura of defensive invincibility that Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate once radiated has dimmed.

Sunderland tick the exact boxes Liverpool have struggled with in that they're energetic, press with enthusiasm and attack space quickly when it's there. They don't need to dominate the game to score. All this adds up to both teams to score and over 2.5 goals being a nice slice of value at 11/10 with Sky Bet.

SCORE PREDICTION: 3-1

Liverpool vs Sunderland team news

Liverpool will remain without full-backs Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong for the game against Sunderland.

Arne Slot will consider some rotation after welcoming back Alisson Becker, Florian Wirtz and Joe Gomez against West Ham after fitness concerns.

Centre-back Giovanni Leoni remains a long-term absentee.

Sunderland have no new injury concerns following their win over Bournemouth.

Habib Diarra, Aji Alese and Ahmed Abdullahi remain unavailable as they continue their rehabilitation programmes.