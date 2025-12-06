Watch Leeds United vs Liverpool: TV channel, live stream, NOW TV, team news and score prediction

Leeds United host Liverpool at Elland Road in a Premier League clash on Saturday December 6, live on Sky Sports.

Leeds moved out of the relegation zone of the Premier League table with their 3-1 win over Chelsea in midweek. They now have a three-point buffer to 18th-placed West Ham.

Liverpool dropped points again in a 1-1 draw with Sunderland on Wednesday. Arne Slot's side are eighth in the table, nine points behind leaders Arsenal and two points off the top four.

When is Leeds vs Liverpool?

Leeds vs Liverpool in the Premier League takes place on Saturday December 6 at Elland Road. Kick-off is 5.30pm UK and Ireland time.

Leeds vs Liverpool odds and score prediction

Sky Sports' Lewis Jones...

If you collate the numbers since Daniel Farke switched to a front two in the second half against Manchester City, Leeds have won the aggregate score against Manchester City and Chelsea 5-2. For someone who has received lots of stick for not being able to be flexible enough, he's silenced that noise in a big way.

And after feeling like the walls were closing in on Farke, Leeds now head into this Liverpool game with belief and momentum. Elland Road will be looking at this as another free swing type of night where ruffling some Liverpool feathers and having a go just might be enough to wobble the Reds off their game again.

One thing we have learnt from the past week is that beating West Ham does NOT mean your crisis is over. Leeds on the double chance at Evens with Sky Bet looks a fantastic bet to attack.

SCORE PREDICTION: 2-1

Leeds vs Liverpool team news

Leeds will be without Daniel James and Sean Longstaff, while Lukas Nmecha and Dominic Calvert-Lewin are doubts.

Right-back Conor Bradley is available for Liverpool again, having missed the last four games since the international break. Jeremie Frimpong and Giovanni Leoni remain sidelined.