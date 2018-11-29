Premier League questions: Will either Everton or Tottenham end derby hoodoo?

Mauricio Pochettino has yet to win at Arsenal with Tottenham

What questions could be answered by the time the final whistles go in the latest round of Premier League matches?

The action starts on Friday Night Football as out of form Wolves travel to Brighton before attention turns to Super Sunday, where we'll be showing three blockbuster derby games.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

Fulham vs Chelsea, Arsenal vs Tottenham and Liverpool vs Everton are all live on Sky Sports on Sunday.

Here are the big questions ahead of all 10 matches...

Are Wolves being found out? Cardiff v Wolves (Friday Night Football, 8pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

After a very encouraging start to life in the Premier League, newly-promoted Wolves have stumbled in recent weeks. It's now five games without a win and the last manager you want to be facing when confidence is low and grit is needed to carry you through is Neil Warnock.

The Cardiff boss will make sure his team will make the most of Wolves' frailties, which were on show against Huddersfield. David Wagner decided to swamp the Wolves engine room of Ruben Neves and Joao Moutinho which made the home side look very one dimensional. Expect Warnock to follow suit.

Will Chelsea old boys inspire Fulham? Chelsea v Fulham (Super Sunday, 12pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Is this a good time for Fulham to meet Chelsea?

A few weeks ago their chances of beating their west London rivals might have looked very slim, but they appear marginally more favourable now after former Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri started his time at Fulham with a 3-2 win over Southampton last weekend.

Claudio Ranieri takes Fulham to his former club Chelsea on Sunday

Aleksandar Mitrovic was among the goals again, as was former Chelsea player Andre Schurrle.

Like Ranieri, Schurrle might well be relishing a return to Chelsea, who produced their worst performance of the season last time out as they were beaten 3-1 at Tottenham.

How Chelsea respond will say plenty about their title chances this season, while Fulham could give their campaign a huge boost if they can beat the Blues for the first time since 2006.

Is this the time for Spurs to finally win at Arsenal? Arsenal v Tottenham (Super Sunday, 2.05pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

It's clear to see where the power resonates in this fixture when looking at past results.

Unai Emery takes charge of his first north London derby on Sunday

Spurs have won just one of their last 25 away Premier League games against Arsenal (D10 L14). That victory came in 2010 when Younes Kaboul scored the winner in a 3-2 victory that is remembered fondly by all Spurs supporters.



However, despite Arsenal being in transition, they are unbeaten in their last 11 Premier League matches (W8 D3), since losing against Chelsea back in August. Meanwhile, Tottenham have won seven of their eight Premier League away games so far this season. Something will have to give.

Will the Reds heap more derby misery on the Blues? Liverpool v Everton (Super Sunday, 4.15pm, Sky Sports Premier League)

Liverpool vs Everton Live on

Liverpool's current run of 17 matches without defeat against Everton in all competitions is their longest ever unbeaten run against their rivals. Blue hasn't beaten Red since 2010 and the last time the Toffees won at Anfield was last century, with a Kevin Campbell winner back in 1999. It's a run of results Seamus Coleman called "embarrassing" in the week.

There could be reason for hope though. Everton are sixth in the Premier League and carry a dangerous threat on the counter. Whether Marco Silva will be brave enough to take on Liverpool at their own game is another matter.

Will Palace finally take their chances? Crystal Palace v Burnley (Saturday, 3pm)

"That's the constant lament. I get asked that question almost after every game."

It's been a frustrating few weeks for Roy Hodgson.

Crystal Palace could have beaten Arsenal (they drew 2-2), might have taken something against Chelsea (they lost 3-1 after levelling at 1-1 in the second half), should have snatched a draw against Tottenham (they missed a late chance in a 1-0 defeat) and then drew 0-0 at Manchester United last weekend after spurning several good opportunities.

Unfortunately for Hodgson he is likely to continue to be asked the same questions as long as Palace continue to come up short. He will be hoping that's not the case again this weekend as his side bid to win at home for the first time this season.

Chelsea vs Fulham Live on

Terriers to keep it up? Huddersfield v Brighton (Saturday, 3pm)

Huddersfield's 2-0 win over Wolves on Sunday was a long time coming.

It was the first time they had scored more than one goal in a Premier League game since February. Aaron Mooy's double was also the first time any Huddersfield player had scored more than one goal in a Premier League game since December 2017.

But the most important numbers for the Terriers are those that show, following a 10-match winless run to start to the season, they have now taken seven points from the last nine on offer.

If they can continue to build momentum they will strengthen their chances of defying the odds again this season.

PLAY SUPER 6: Simply predict the correct scores for our six selected matches for your chance to win the jackpot.

Is Jamie Vardy about to find his hot streak? Leicester v Watford (Saturday, 3pm)

Jamie Vardy celebrates his equaliser in Leicester's 1-1 draw at Brighton

Jamie Vardy is getting back to his aggressive best, Leicester boss Claude Puel revealed after Vardy's cameo from the bench against Brighton. The striker was left on the bench for the fixture after a problematic groin problem but came on in the second half to smash home a penalty for 10-man Leicester. That was his first goal since September and he's failed to score in his last three home league games, his longest drought at the King Power Stadium since November 2016.

PLAY SUPER 6: Simply predict the correct scores for our six selected matches for your chance to win the jackpot.

Is this Phil Foden's chance? (Saturday, 3pm)

Despite missing Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan, Pep Guardiola resisted the calls to start Phil Foden against Lyon in midweek and instead gave him only 92 seconds from the bench.

Guardiola explained the decision by saying: "I came here to show we wanted to win and I put on all the strikers that we have."

But is this Foden's best chance of starting a meaningful Premier League game this season?

The clamour is growing, especially as Foden hasn't yet committed his long-term future to City, and ahead of a busy month this could be the ideal chance to give the 18-year-old his chance.

PLAY SUPER 6: Simply predict the correct scores for our six selected matches for your chance to win the jackpot.

Will Carroll make his return? Newcastle v West Ham (Saturday, 3pm)

Andy Carroll has not started a game for West Ham since January 2, but the former Newcastle striker is in contention to make his return on Saturday.

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is on the verge of returning for the Hammers

Having returned from injury, he was an unused substitute as the Hammers were beaten 4-0 at home by Manchester City last weekend. That result continued a poor run of form that has seen West Ham win just once since the start of October.

Manuel Pellegrini's cause has not been helped by several injury issues, but the return of Carroll - along with Jack Wilshere - could come at a good time.

PLAY SUPER 6: Simply predict the correct scores for our six selected matches for your chance to win the jackpot.

Will United add to Hughes woes? Southampton v Manchester United (Saturday, 5.30pm)

Mark Hughes started his playing career with Manchester United, but his former club have a chance to add another nail into his managerial career at Southampton this weekend.

With just five wins from his 25 games in charge, the pressure on Hughes is growing every week.

If he can't get a result this weekend then a trip to Tottenham awaits on Wednesday, before games against Cardiff, Huddersfield and West Ham in December.

Those festive fixtures could prove pivotal for Saints, but Hughes might need a win against Manchester United to ensure he is around for them.