Arsenal's Europa League game against Vorskla Poltava to go ahead, UEFA confirms

Arsenal's Europa League clash with Ukrainian side Vorskla Poltava will take place at the Olympic Stadium in Kiev on Thursday, UEFA has confirmed.

The match had been in doubt after the Ukrainian side said they could not guarantee they would be able to fulfil the fixture, following a change of venue. Vorskla later confirmed the game will take place, following an official Instagram post that showed the squad boarding a coach for the country's capital.

UEFA took the decision to move the game to Kiev, following the introduction of martial law in some parts of Ukraine due to escalating tensions with Russia amid a row over Ukrainian ships in Crimea.

Around 500 Arsenal fans are expected to make the trip and some have already been affected by the late change of venue, with the club's supporters critical of UEFA's decision.

Speaking ahead of the game, Arsenal boss Unai Emery said he was respectful of the process UEFA had undertaken to ensure the safety of everyone involved.

"First, we need to respect UEFA's decision because I think it's not easy for Vorskla," said Emery.

Matteo Guendouzi and Stephan Lichtstiener on the plane on their way to Kiev

"It's not changing a lot to play here. It is clear they are playing in Ukraine, not in their town, but here in Kiev they can also move their supporters.

"In 90 minutes we want to do our work here. The decision is not easy but with big responsibility. UEFA yesterday found the best decision to play and also with protecting everybody, us and them."

Emery has taken a youthful-looking squad to Ukraine with the Gunners already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.