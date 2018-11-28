Unai Emery respects UEFA decision to switch Vorskla Poltava vs Arsenal to Kiev

0:58 Unai Emery respects UEFA's decision to move Arsenal's Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava to Kiev Unai Emery respects UEFA's decision to move Arsenal's Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava to Kiev

Unai Emery says Arsenal will respect UEFA's decision to move their Europa League tie against Vorskla Poltava to Kiev.

The venue for the Group E clash was switched to Kiev's Olympic Stadium from the Stadion Vorskla in Poltava - around 185 miles east of the Ukrainian capital - after martial law was declared in some regions of the country.

In a statement released on Wednesday UEFA apologised to both sets of supporters for the inconvenience of the switch - which was announced on Tuesday - and says it will send senior security experts to assess the situation in Ukraine.

Vorskla had made some suggestions the game would still not take place, although an Instagram post from their account later showed the squad boarding a coach bound for Kiev.

🗞 Here's the travelling squad for our #UEL match against Vorskla Poltava



⚠️ The official matchday squad will be announced 75 minutes before kick-off pic.twitter.com/gcxGkTx1tB — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) November 28, 2018

Around 500 Arsenal supporters were due in Ukraine and some had already travelled to Poltava ahead of the match, leaving them with a long journey across Ukraine in order to see the game.

The players themselves also had travel issues, with the plane carrying them to Kiev suffering from technical difficulties which meant their pre-match press conference was delayed by 90 minutes.

Once Emery was finally able to answer questions, he was in a philosophical mood, despite the confusion and uncertainty caused by the change of venue.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

"First, we need to respect UEFA's decision because I think it's not easy for Vorskla," said Emery, who has taken a youthful-looking squad to Ukraine with the Gunners already through to the knockout stages of the Europa League.

"For us yesterday [Tuesday] we were preparing the first trip to Poltava and waiting in the evening for the last decision.

2:59 Highlights from Arsenal's 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League. Highlights from Arsenal's 2-1 win at Bournemouth in the Premier League.

"It's not changing a lot to play here. It is clear they are playing in Ukraine, not in their town, but here in Kiev they can also move their supporters.

"In 90 minutes we want to do our work here. The decision is not easy but with big responsibility. UEFA yesterday found the best decision to play and also with protecting everybody, us and them.

"We were waiting for this decision but with respect. The travel changed but Kiev also has lot of possibility for us and most important for supporters - we just want to play and win and show every supporter from London to do well."

Henrikh Mkhitaryan had sympathy with Vorskla Poltava who will not be able to play in their home stadium

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who previously played in Ukraine with Shakhtar Donetsk, believes it will be Vorskla who are hit more by the move to the capital.

"We were ready to play in Poltava, we are ready to play in Kiev," he said.

"It was a long trip but it does not matter where we play. Of course for Poltava, it's a big disadvantage because they wanted to play at home."