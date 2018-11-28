Arsenal's Europe League match with Vorskla Poltava in doubt after match was moved to Kiev

Arsenal's Europa League match against Vorskla Poltava on Thursday is in doubt after the Ukrainian side said they could not guarantee they would be able to fulfil the fixture.

UEFA took the decision to move the game to the Olympic Stadium in Kiev, following the introduction of martial law in some parts of Ukraine due to escalating tensions with Russia amid a row over Ukrainian ships in Crimea.

Ukraine parliament voted to introduce 30 days of martial law across 10 of its regions, in effect from Wednesday, but Poltava was not one of them with the fixture now set to be held about 200 miles away from its originally scheduled venue.

Poltava - in north-eastern Ukraine - is around 400 miles from Crimea and just over 100 miles from the Russian border. The state does not have a border with Russia.

Around 500 Arsenal fans are expected to make the trip and some have already been affected by the late change of venue, with the club's supporters critical of UEFA's decision.

Arsenal have already secured qualification through to the last 32 of the competition.