Bayern Munich have had no contact with Arsene Wenger, says Hasan Salihamidzic

Bayern Munich’s sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic has confirmed there has been no contact with Arsene Wenger and that manager Niko Kovac will remain in place for the next Bundesliga game against Werder Bremen.

Sources in Germany told Sky Sports on Tuesday that there had been no contact with the ex-Arsenal boss and that he was eyeing an executive role anyway, rather than another managerial post.

After Bayern thrashed Benfica 5-1 in the Champions League on Tuesday, ensuring their place in the knockout phase, Salihamidzic told Sky Germany he had been impressed with the team's improvement.

Bayern Munich have struggled in the Bundesliga under Niko Kovac

He said: "There was 100 per cent no contact with Arsene Wenger. We will travel to Bremen with Niko Kovac as our manager and we will win.

"We have often failed to hold such a focused performance for the whole 90 minutes. But we have done really well [against Benfica] and we can now build on that.

Bayern beat Benfica 5-1 in the Champions League

"The way the team took responsibility made me happy, and also how Bayern Munich played. But I am also happy for the coach and the club."