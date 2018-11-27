Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger wants executive role

Arsene Wenger left Arsenal in May following 22 years at the club

Arsene Wenger would prefer an executive role for his next job, according to Sky sources in Germany.

After reports in the British press on Monday that Wenger is interested in becoming the next Bayern manager, sources in Germany have told Sky Sports News that there has not been any contact between him and the club.

It is understood the 69-year-old would prefer a role such as sporting director or at boardroom level, rather than a management role, after ending his 22-year stint as Arsenal manager earlier this year.

Wenger said in October that he believed he would return to work in January after receiving "enquiries from all over the world". He said: "There are associations, national teams, it could be in Japan."

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich have had a difficult season under current manager Niko Kovac, who took over earlier this year.

The reigning champions are fourth in the Bundesliga, having won half their games and lost three times already this term.