Arsenal's Europa League tie in Ukraine to go ahead, UEFA confirms

Arsenal beat Vorskla Poltava 4-2 in their Europa League Group E opener

UEFA have announced that Arsenal's Europa League tie in Ukraine against Vorskla Poltava will go ahead on Thursday as planned, even as the country's president calls for martial law.

"We confirm that the match will be played as scheduled," UEFA said.

"As is the case for all UEFA competition matches, all the necessary security measures will be undertaken."

Ukraine's navy said six of its seamen were wounded when Russian coast guards opened fire on three ships in waters off Crimea and then seized them late Sunday.

Parliament is set to consider President Petro Poroshenko's request for martial law later Monday.

Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko has requested martial law be enforced

The Foreign and Commonwealth office has published a page on it's website advising Arsenal fans travelling to Ukraine for the match.

The advice suggests: "Events in Ukraine are fast moving. You should remain vigilant throughout Ukraine, monitor the media and this travel advice regularly."

Sky Sports News understands Arsenal are in regular contact with both UEFA and the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.

Around 500 Arsenal fans are expected to head to Poltava in central Ukraine.

As with all European away matches, Arsenal will keep fans informed of any developments via the usual channels.