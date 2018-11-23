Unai Emery says Arsenal can finish in the Premier League top four

Unai Emery believes Arsenal can finish in the top four this season, but admits the process will not be easy.

The Gunners boss has admitted his side's aim is to get back among the Champions League elite, and feels their recent progress has been good.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's fixture with Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports, Emery outlined how Arsenal are taking things one step at a time in hope of achieving their goals.

"We want [to finish in the top four] but it's not easy. We can," said Emery. "We are going to work in each training and each match to be closer to the top four.

"Two years we have lost playing in the Champions League, but now the Premier League is at a big level with big teams and a big demand for us.

The Spaniard says it was within his character to make changes to Arsenal's system

"But our first idea is get the position in Europe and to play in the Champions League. We are conscious now it will be difficult."

Emery has been widely praised for his turnaround at the Emirates after coming in to replace Arsene Wenger, but admits it is simply within his character to change things.

"I (was) thinking I need to change something but above all it is my characteristic and personality as a coach. I change things normally. I give the players my energy and my experiences as a player.

Arsenal currently sit three points adrift of fourth-placed Tottenham

"Sunday for us is a very big test, a high level test for how we can continue our progress and it's very important to show the supporters our mentality."

Arsenal have missed out on additional revenue after failing to secure Champions League football, although Emery insists that has not added pressure to their season.

"I learned in my past not [to feel] under pressure. Not playing under pressure or working," he added. "We need to be demanding and here I want every player to be at that high level.

"We need to work and the high level needs to stay. It isn't under pressure, we are demanding every day."