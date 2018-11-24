Arsenal boss Unai Emery says Peaky Blinders helps him learn English

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has been enjoying watching Peaky Blinders

Unai Emery says he has been watching TV series Peaky Blinders to improve his English.

Emery replaced Arsene Wenger at the Emirates Stadium over the summer and has been undertaking intensive courses in a bid to sharpen up his English language skills.

The Spaniard, who takes his side to Bournemouth, live on Sky Sports on Sunday, has spoken in English at all of his press conferences since being appointed.

Emery spends much of his downtime watching football, with Bournemouth counterpart Eddie Howe admitting earlier this week that he too is addicted to the game.

B'mouth vs Arsenal Live on

Although former Paris Saint-Germain boss Emery is driven to work hard he revealed he likes to relax in front of a boxset of Birmingham-based crime drama Peaky Blinders, which is also working as a learning aid.

"I don't know if it (football) is an obsession," Emery said.

"In each profession, you need to feel passion for that in order to give it your best performance. Football is my passion.

1:32 Unai Emery believes Arsenal can finish in the top four, but insists he's not under pressure from the club's hierarchy to secure Champions League football. Unai Emery believes Arsenal can finish in the top four, but insists he's not under pressure from the club's hierarchy to secure Champions League football.

"It's my work, but I don't think every day that it is my work, it's my best hobby. I feel very big the passion. I am doing my work with my desire.

"I can stay with my family, with my son, with my friends. Now I am watching an English series to improve my English. Peaky Blinders. It is good but it is difficult (to understand), from Birmingham. And it's very aggressive. But it's good, it's good."

Emery and Howe followed a similar path into management - both having their playing careers cut short through injury.

0:52 Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna says he is pleased to see the club doing well again under Unai Emery. Former Arsenal defender Bacary Sagna says he is pleased to see the club doing well again under Unai Emery.

While Emery retired due to a knee injury at the age of 32, Howe was three years younger when a similar problem ended his own career.

Both have impressed since moving into the dugout and Emery believes a premature end to a career on the pitch makes managers more determined to succeed.

"I think, yes," he said when asked if moving into coaching in such a manner makes you more hungry to do well.

0:45 Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Arsenal have adapted well to new manager Unai Emery as the sides prepare to meet on Super Sunday. Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says Arsenal have adapted well to new manager Unai Emery as the sides prepare to meet on Super Sunday.

"In my personal experience, in my home, when I was very young all my family was in football - my grandfather, father played as a professional in Spain. I felt all the time football in my home. And when I could not be a player, my focus was: I want to continue in this world and in this professional activity.

"I started like a coach and today I am here. I think a similar situation may have been experienced by the Bournemouth coach."

Catch Bournemouth v Arsenal with a NOW TV Sky Sports Day Pass - one-off payment just £7.99.