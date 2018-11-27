Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang ready for Tottenham top-four battle

1:34 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits Tottenham are playing well, but the rivalry is too strong for the Arsenal striker to enjoy it. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang admits Tottenham are playing well, but the rivalry is too strong for the Arsenal striker to enjoy it.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang says he is relishing a “great battle” as Arsenal and Tottenham target Champions League football next season.

Tottenham will go into Sunday's North London derby at the Emirates having won their last three in the Premier League, but face an Arsenal side unbeaten in 11 top-flight matches.

Aubameyang, who returned to goalscoring form against Bournemouth last weekend, says the Gunners are well aware of Tottenham's threat.

Arsenal vs Tottenham Live on

When asked he if was enjoying Spurs' recent performances, Aubameyang told Sky Sports News: "The rivalry is too much, but we know they are playing well. We know that it will be a tough game but we have to be focused on what we are doing.

Aubameyang has scored 10 goals in all competitions for Arsenal this season

"We know that if we want to win we need to work a lot.

"Both teams are playing well in this moment so we feel the atmosphere and the excitement. Everybody is talking about this game. It is always special to play a derby."

The Gunners trail Tottenham in third by three points and currently sit just outside the top four, a point behind Chelsea.

Asked if both north London clubs could qualify for the Champions League, the striker added: "As an Arsenal player, we hope that only Arsenal get into the Champions League but we know it is tough and maybe both teams will go. It will be a great battle."

Aubameyang says he is considering a repeat of his famous mask celebration

Aubameyang is no stranger to scoring in a derby, having marked one particular goal for former side Borussia Dortmund against rivals Schalke by revealing a Batman mask in celebration, and he says he might just repeat the trick if he can find the net against Tottenham.

"We will see, it depends on my mood," he said. "I remember the derby when I took the mask of Batman in Dortmund, I had the idea in the morning.

"If I feel good, maybe why not. I have a good feeling now so maybe, we will see."