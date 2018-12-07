Arsenal must improve to stay unbeaten, says Unai Emery

0:44 Unai Emery feels his Arsenal side must learn and improve if they are to continue their undefeated run Unai Emery feels his Arsenal side must learn and improve if they are to continue their undefeated run

Arsenal boss Unai Emery is not getting caught up with his side's 20-game unbeaten run, and feels improvement must occur to extend it.

The Spaniard is no stranger to a prolonged run of success, after racking up a 25-game undefeated stretch with his former club Paris Saint-Germain.

After hitting the 20 mark at Old Trafford, where the Gunners shared a 2-2 draw with Manchester United, Emery now believes his side must start finding new ways to win games as the busy festive season begins.

"I only remember in football, the present. For me yesterday is a long time. I am thinking today and the match on Saturday," Emery told Sky Sports ahead of Arsenal's upcoming tie with Huddersfield on Saturday.

The Gunners went 20 games unbeaten under Emery after drawing with Manchester United

"The games are coming very quickly now. We need to learn and improve in order to create a new victory. You need to create a new way every day.

"I learn from my experiences. I have lived through a number of exciting moments at a lot of teams, but all I remember is the present."

Emery also stresses an importance for his new Arsenal era to maintain a connectivity with the fans, in order to continue to provide them with energy to back the team.

Arsenal took the lead at Old Trafford but allowed Jesse Lingard to equalise instantly

"We are working for them (the fans), they can be happy with us and proud of our work, with our victories.

"But every day you need to create a new feeling and Saturday, we want to give them the same energy and be connected with them. If we do that, they will respond with the same energy for us."