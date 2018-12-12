Arsenal's Mesut Ozil could feature against Qarabag on Thursday

Arsenal boss Unai Emery has suggested that Mesut Ozil could play some part against Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday.

Arsenal have already booked their spot in the knockout stages, meaning Emery is likely to give plenty of youngsters an outing at the Emirates - as he did against Vorskla Poltava in Kiev last month.

But Ozil has been out with a back injury since the win at Bournemouth on November 25 and could be eased back into action against the Azerbaijani side.

"After his injuries, he is OK," said Emery.

"He is in the group for tomorrow - we need him to help us with his quality.

"Tomorrow is the first game after these injuries, when he can help us.

"Tomorrow is a good day for a lot of players - in the group we are first but we want to win, and also with a good performance."

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will again be in the line-up - and Emery is looking forward to seeing more from the talented 21-year-old.

"He is coming back after big injuries and he is training with good commitment," said Emery.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles is expected to start for Arsenal against Qarabag

"We need to see him on the pitch.

"His performance gets better every day in training, but we need him in the games like tomorrow.

"He had a good game in Kiev and I need to see him in more matches.

"He can help us as a left-back or a left winger and tomorrow I think he will play left-back."