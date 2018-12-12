Ainsley Maitland-Niles opens up on racist abuse suffered playing in Arsenal's youth ranks

2:20 Ainsley Maitland-Niles opens up on his own experience of racist abuse Ainsley Maitland-Niles opens up on his own experience of racist abuse

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has revealed he suffered racist abuse aged 12 while playing for Arsenal's youth team in Germany.

Raheem Sterling accused newspapers of "fuelling racism" in football with their portrayal of young black players after suffering alleged discriminatory abuse during Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea on Saturday.

Sterling's Instagram post, which is being described as a 'watershed moment' for football, has sparked a nationwide debate on racism in the sport.

Maitland-Niles, talking ahead of Arsenal's Europa League game against Qarabag on Thursday, praised "brave" Sterling for speaking out against the "disgusting" abuse, as he opened up on his own experience of discrimination.

Asked if he had suffered racist abuse on a football pitch, he said: "Yes, I have.

"Not at the professional level, but growing up in the youth ranks. I was 12. I was at Arsenal at the time, it was an away trip to a German side I think.

"I reported it, but nothing was done about it. I guess I just had to move on from it and become stronger from that.

"It was pretty much similar to what Raheem got to be honest. I literally went to pick up the ball for a throw-in and there was a bit of racial abuse behind me. What can I do except get on with the game?

"It hurts to talk about it, it hurts to think about it. But that's why I think it's so important that we need to get rid of it in the game. It's not just footballers that need to be on board with it - it's the press, the media and staff as well.

"At the time I just spoke with my dad about it. He gave me a heads up and showed me it was racism before a time when I was playing football and there still is in the game now.

"I just think if a lot of the football clubs and the players can get together and join forces to really put our heads to it and try to kick it out. It would be the best thing possible."