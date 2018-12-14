UEFA opens proceedings against Arsenal over incidents in Qarabag game

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal following their 1-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The two charges relate to supporters entering the field of play and the late kick-off to the game at the Emirates.

So'ton vs Arsenal Live on

A supporter of Azerbaijan side Qarabag came onto the pitch late in the match holding a political flag above his head in relation to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Gunners have since announced a review of their procedures following the incident.

Arsenal may also find themselves in trouble after the match kicked off around three minutes late.

0:39 Unai Emery said Laurent Koscielny’s return to the Arsenal side was another step in the Frenchman’s recovery, as the Gunners eased past Qarabag, winning 1-0. Unai Emery said Laurent Koscielny’s return to the Arsenal side was another step in the Frenchman’s recovery, as the Gunners eased past Qarabag, winning 1-0.

Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the contest in the 16th minute, with Unai Emery having taken the opportunity to rest a number of players, with qualification to the last-32 of the Europa League already guaranteed.

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal on Renault Super Sunday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Premier League and Sky Sports Main Event at 12:30pm.