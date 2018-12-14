Arsenal News

More from Football

UEFA opens proceedings against Arsenal over incidents in Qarabag game

Watch Southampton vs Arsenal on Sunday - coverage starts on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League at 12:30pm

Last Updated: 14/12/18 6:33pm

UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal following their 1-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night.

The two charges relate to supporters entering the field of play and the late kick-off to the game at the Emirates.

A supporter of Azerbaijan side Qarabag came onto the pitch late in the match holding a political flag above his head in relation to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The Gunners have since announced a review of their procedures following the incident.

Arsenal may also find themselves in trouble after the match kicked off around three minutes late.
Unai Emery said Laurent Koscielny’s return to the Arsenal side was another step in the Frenchman’s recovery, as the Gunners eased past Qarabag, winning 1-0.
Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the contest in the 16th minute, with Unai Emery having taken the opportunity to rest a number of players, with qualification to the last-32 of the Europa League already guaranteed.

