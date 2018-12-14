UEFA opens proceedings against Arsenal over incidents in Qarabag game
By Matthew Treadwell
Last Updated: 14/12/18 6:33pm
UEFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against Arsenal following their 1-0 win over Qarabag in the Europa League on Thursday night.
The two charges relate to supporters entering the field of play and the late kick-off to the game at the Emirates.
A supporter of Azerbaijan side Qarabag came onto the pitch late in the match holding a political flag above his head in relation to the conflict between Armenia and Azerbaijan.
The Gunners have since announced a review of their procedures following the incident.
Arsenal may also find themselves in trouble after the match kicked off around three minutes late.
Alexandre Lacazette scored the only goal of the contest in the 16th minute, with Unai Emery having taken the opportunity to rest a number of players, with qualification to the last-32 of the Europa League already guaranteed.
